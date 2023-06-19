MFA Awards Finalists Announced

Innovative media thinking and change-making campaigns for KFC, LEGO, McDonald’s, NRMA, Paramount+, Samsung, Suncorp Group and Tourism Australia are among the many brands going head-to-head as finalists in the 2023 MFA Awards, to be announced on 21 September.

Chosen from a record number of entries, agency finalists include small and large agencies, local independents and multinationals.

Close to 150 judges, including eight CMO Signature Judges, participated in the judging this year, adding a strong advertiser voice to the selection process. Collectively the judges looked for work that demonstrated effectiveness, long-term business growth and media agencies’ industry purpose of We Are The Changers.

The judges commended this year’s entries for displaying innovative solutions and strong results for clients.

Signature judge Martin Brown, general manager, Nestlé Coffee & Dairy, said: “It was a pleasure to join an excellent judging panel to review the 2023 MFA Awards. We were looking for breakthrough ideas that delivered exceptional brand and business results. The judging panel were delighted to recommend finalists that delivered to that expectation.”

This Is Flow chief strategy officer and partner and MFA Awards steering committee member Catherine Rushton added: “We were thrilled to see the diversity of high-calibre work this year, with a range of agencies and client brands entering from all aspects of our industry. This added a welcome new flavour to the style of work showcased. Being a judge is always an inspiring experience and this year’s entries delivered an impressive display of inventiveness, effectiveness and storytelling prowess, as evidenced in the worthy list of finalists.”

MFA CEO Sophie Madden added: “The MFA Awards recognise and reward work that has delivered tangible brand and business results for clients in the short and long term, living up to our industry’s ability to influence change. It’s been incredibly encouraging to see the quality of strategic thinking and collaboration being deployed by our members and their clients, and the results they deliver. We can’t wait to celebrate with all the worthy finalists and winners on 21 September.”

The Grand Prix (presented by Seven), and awards for Industry Contribution and Hall of Fame will also be announced at the MFA Awards gala dinner on Thursday 21 September 2023 at Royal Randwick Sydney. The awards will follow on from the MFA EX conference. MFA EX will also be held in Melbourne on 5 September 2023.

The 2023 MFA Awards finalists are:

OUTCOME

Behaviour Change

Containers for Change (COEX), Turning Trash Into Cash, EssenceMediacom

Leukaemia Foundation, World’s Greatest Shave 2023, OMD

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Brand Impact

Campari, Seizing Summer for Aperol Spritz, Mindshare

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Business Impact

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Leukaemia Foundation, World’s Greatest Shave 2023, OMD

Data-Led Activation – Sponsored by News Corp

Kayo Sports, Using Data to Win the Game, Mindshare

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Long-Term Results

Care Pharmaceuticals, From Sick Days to Every Day: How we doubled the size of Hydralyte by making rehydration more relevant, This Is Flow

Lotterywest, Ethical Econometrics, Initiative Australia

Tourism Whitsundays, Siri-ously in Need of a Holiday?, Wavemaker

EXECUTION

Best Content Strategy

Defence Force Recruiting, Ultimate Classroom, UM Australia

Netflix, Stranger Things 4 Launch, Wavemaker

Prime Video, Taking Aussies Back to ’07, Initiative Australia

Best Integrated Campaign

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

McDonald’s, Macca’s Monopoly – Seeing is Believing, OMD

Sprite The Coca-Cola Company, Zesty Pep Talks by Sprite Lemon+, EssenceMediacom

Best Use of Small Budget

Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Roadshow Films, FALL: How a Little Movie Gave Australia a Big Feeling of Vertigo, OMD

Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How a Small Budget Was Key to Driving Greater Media Value and Effectiveness for Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train, Slingshot Media

Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media

Alienware by Dell, Levelling the Playing Field in Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR

Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation, Take a Step, Media Precinct

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Innovation in Media

Digital Sustainability Initiative, GroupM

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Media For Good

Digital Sustainability Initiative, GroupM

Taking Responsibility: The Media Responsibility Index Changing Media and Marketing for the Better, Mediabrands

Alienware by Dell, Levelling the Playing Field in Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR

Partnership Awards

Alienware by Dell, Levelling the Playing Field in Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR

Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

CHANNEL EXCELLENCE

Best Use of Audio

LEGO, How to Build a Human, Initiative Australia & Mamamia

Mars Petcare, WHISKAS Audio Purrs, EssenceMediacom

Paramount+, The ART of Drag, Wavemaker

Best Use of Outdoor – sponsored by Outdoor Media Association (OMA)

Campari, Spritzing the Yarra with Aperol, Mindshare

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Retail

IAG, Point of Purchase Protection, Initiative Australia

Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train Created a Media-First Retail Partnership to Drive Results, Slingshot Media

Best Use of Screens

Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia

NRMA Insurance, Proud Helpers of Australian Cricket, Initiative Australia

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Grand Clanger Rescue, OMD

Tourism Australia, How Screens Powered Australia’s Invite to the World to Come and Say G’Day, UM Australia

Best Use of Search

Care For Kids Group, Finding The Right Local Childcare, Intender

Cash Converters, Evolving SEM to an Automated Dynamic Ecommerce Model via Value-Based Bidding, Carat

Best Use of Social

Colgate-Palmolive Australia, Colgate Sound of a Smile, Wavemaker

KFC, Modern Menu, EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus

Netflix, Welcome to the Upside Down Under, Wavemaker

Tourism New Zealand, If You Seek, Mindshare

Best Use of Technology

Containers for Change (COEX), Turning Trash Into Cash, EssenceMediacom, Sightline & Finecast

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Virgin Australia, Flight Deck, PHD Australia

Events & Experiential

Campari, Spritzing the Yarra with Aperol, Mindshare

Dell, Dell XPS: Choose your own Youniverse, EssenceMediacom

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

PEOPLE & CULTURE

Agency Talent & Culture – Less than 100 employees

Match & Wood

Ryvalmedia

The Media Store

This is Flow

Agency Talent & Culture – More than 100 employees

GroupM

Initiative Australia

PHD Australia

Wavemaker

Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane

UnLTD & Radio Lollipop, Helping children’s charity radio grow its reach, Match & Wood

Kindness Factory, Supporting communities in need, Wavemaker

NGEN Award

Rebecca Cramer & Lara Wainwright, Rufus Powered by Initiative Australia

Ellie Begg, PHD Australia & Sophie Mateer, Initiative Australia

Tania Teurquetil & Janice Tsang, Havas Media

Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia

The 2023 MFA Awards sponsors are:

Grand Prix Sponsor: Seven Network

Platinum Sponsors: News Corp Australia, Outdoor Media Association, SBS Media

Gold Sponsors: Ad Standards, Meta, Nine

Silver Sponsors: Foxtel Media, Lion, OzTAM, Yahoo!