MFA Awards Finalists Announced
Innovative media thinking and change-making campaigns for KFC, LEGO, McDonald’s, NRMA, Paramount+, Samsung, Suncorp Group and Tourism Australia are among the many brands going head-to-head as finalists in the 2023 MFA Awards, to be announced on 21 September.
Chosen from a record number of entries, agency finalists include small and large agencies, local independents and multinationals.
Close to 150 judges, including eight CMO Signature Judges, participated in the judging this year, adding a strong advertiser voice to the selection process. Collectively the judges looked for work that demonstrated effectiveness, long-term business growth and media agencies’ industry purpose of We Are The Changers.
The judges commended this year’s entries for displaying innovative solutions and strong results for clients.
Signature judge Martin Brown, general manager, Nestlé Coffee & Dairy, said: “It was a pleasure to join an excellent judging panel to review the 2023 MFA Awards. We were looking for breakthrough ideas that delivered exceptional brand and business results. The judging panel were delighted to recommend finalists that delivered to that expectation.”
This Is Flow chief strategy officer and partner and MFA Awards steering committee member Catherine Rushton added: “We were thrilled to see the diversity of high-calibre work this year, with a range of agencies and client brands entering from all aspects of our industry. This added a welcome new flavour to the style of work showcased. Being a judge is always an inspiring experience and this year’s entries delivered an impressive display of inventiveness, effectiveness and storytelling prowess, as evidenced in the worthy list of finalists.”
MFA CEO Sophie Madden added: “The MFA Awards recognise and reward work that has delivered tangible brand and business results for clients in the short and long term, living up to our industry’s ability to influence change. It’s been incredibly encouraging to see the quality of strategic thinking and collaboration being deployed by our members and their clients, and the results they deliver. We can’t wait to celebrate with all the worthy finalists and winners on 21 September.”
The Grand Prix (presented by Seven), and awards for Industry Contribution and Hall of Fame will also be announced at the MFA Awards gala dinner on Thursday 21 September 2023 at Royal Randwick Sydney. The awards will follow on from the MFA EX conference. MFA EX will also be held in Melbourne on 5 September 2023.
The 2023 MFA Awards finalists are:
OUTCOME
Behaviour Change
Containers for Change (COEX), Turning Trash Into Cash, EssenceMediacom
Leukaemia Foundation, World’s Greatest Shave 2023, OMD
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy
Brand Impact
Campari, Seizing Summer for Aperol Spritz, Mindshare
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia
Business Impact
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
Leukaemia Foundation, World’s Greatest Shave 2023, OMD
Data-Led Activation – Sponsored by News Corp
Kayo Sports, Using Data to Win the Game, Mindshare
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy
Long-Term Results
Care Pharmaceuticals, From Sick Days to Every Day: How we doubled the size of Hydralyte by making rehydration more relevant, This Is Flow
Lotterywest, Ethical Econometrics, Initiative Australia
Tourism Whitsundays, Siri-ously in Need of a Holiday?, Wavemaker
EXECUTION
Best Content Strategy
Defence Force Recruiting, Ultimate Classroom, UM Australia
Netflix, Stranger Things 4 Launch, Wavemaker
Prime Video, Taking Aussies Back to ’07, Initiative Australia
Best Integrated Campaign
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
McDonald’s, Macca’s Monopoly – Seeing is Believing, OMD
Sprite The Coca-Cola Company, Zesty Pep Talks by Sprite Lemon+, EssenceMediacom
Best Use of Small Budget
Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
Roadshow Films, FALL: How a Little Movie Gave Australia a Big Feeling of Vertigo, OMD
Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How a Small Budget Was Key to Driving Greater Media Value and Effectiveness for Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train, Slingshot Media
Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media
Alienware by Dell, Levelling the Playing Field in Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR
Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation, Take a Step, Media Precinct
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy
Innovation in Media
Digital Sustainability Initiative, GroupM
NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia
Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network
Media For Good
Digital Sustainability Initiative, GroupM
Taking Responsibility: The Media Responsibility Index Changing Media and Marketing for the Better, Mediabrands
Alienware by Dell, Levelling the Playing Field in Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR
Partnership Awards
Alienware by Dell, Levelling the Playing Field in Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR
Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
CHANNEL EXCELLENCE
Best Use of Audio
LEGO, How to Build a Human, Initiative Australia & Mamamia
Mars Petcare, WHISKAS Audio Purrs, EssenceMediacom
Paramount+, The ART of Drag, Wavemaker
Best Use of Outdoor – sponsored by Outdoor Media Association (OMA)
Campari, Spritzing the Yarra with Aperol, Mindshare
NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia
Best Use of Retail
IAG, Point of Purchase Protection, Initiative Australia
Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train Created a Media-First Retail Partnership to Drive Results, Slingshot Media
Best Use of Screens
Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia
NRMA Insurance, Proud Helpers of Australian Cricket, Initiative Australia
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Grand Clanger Rescue, OMD
Tourism Australia, How Screens Powered Australia’s Invite to the World to Come and Say G’Day, UM Australia
Best Use of Search
Care For Kids Group, Finding The Right Local Childcare, Intender
Cash Converters, Evolving SEM to an Automated Dynamic Ecommerce Model via Value-Based Bidding, Carat
Best Use of Social
Colgate-Palmolive Australia, Colgate Sound of a Smile, Wavemaker
KFC, Modern Menu, EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus
Netflix, Welcome to the Upside Down Under, Wavemaker
Tourism New Zealand, If You Seek, Mindshare
Best Use of Technology
Containers for Change (COEX), Turning Trash Into Cash, EssenceMediacom, Sightline & Finecast
Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network
Virgin Australia, Flight Deck, PHD Australia
Events & Experiential
Campari, Spritzing the Yarra with Aperol, Mindshare
Dell, Dell XPS: Choose your own Youniverse, EssenceMediacom
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
PEOPLE & CULTURE
Agency Talent & Culture – Less than 100 employees
Match & Wood
Ryvalmedia
The Media Store
This is Flow
Agency Talent & Culture – More than 100 employees
GroupM
Initiative Australia
PHD Australia
Wavemaker
Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane
UnLTD & Radio Lollipop, Helping children’s charity radio grow its reach, Match & Wood
Kindness Factory, Supporting communities in need, Wavemaker
NGEN Award
Rebecca Cramer & Lara Wainwright, Rufus Powered by Initiative Australia
Ellie Begg, PHD Australia & Sophie Mateer, Initiative Australia
Tania Teurquetil & Janice Tsang, Havas Media
Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia
The 2023 MFA Awards sponsors are:
Grand Prix Sponsor: Seven Network
Platinum Sponsors: News Corp Australia, Outdoor Media Association, SBS Media
Gold Sponsors: Ad Standards, Meta, Nine
Silver Sponsors: Foxtel Media, Lion, OzTAM, Yahoo!
Please login with linkedin to commentMFA Awards
Latest News
B&T’s Melburnian Breakfast Club With Bupa & Tealium
B&T’s Breakfast Club headed to Melbourne and what we lacked in AFL smalltalk we made up for in poached eggs smalltalk.
AB InBev, David Droga, Nick Law, Sir Martin: Cannes Explodes on Day 1
There’s nothing worse than not being at a party and hearing how great it is, so I will try and spare you the FOMO and get to the talking points you can share to pretend you were here. In its 70th year, Cannes Lions kicked off with AB InBev’s Marcel Marcondes wooing the audience with […]
Bud Light Aside, There’s No Doubting AB InBev’s Dominance
AB InBev CMO Marcel Marcondes opened the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity after his company was named Marketing Team of the Year for the first time in history two years in a row. Speaking in front of a packed house to open the 2023 Cannes Lions 70th edition, his initial message was that as […]
AANA Responds To “Unnecessary” Calls To Ban Junk Food Ads Aimed At Kids
The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has acknowledged community concern about child obesity, but blanket bans on advertising for some parts of the food and beverage industry are not going to solve the problem and will lead to job losses during difficult economic times. Reducing childhood obesity is an important issue that requires a […]
Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins Joins the Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Have you been loving The Growth D_stillery’s video series thus far? All from B&T’s very own recent conference extraordinaire, Cannes In Cairns? So far the video series has hosted such industry luminaires as B&T’s own Dave Hovenden, the wonderful Jane Caro and MONA’s director of marketing and communications, David Brammall. And we’ve got an absolute […]
Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dolphins NRL Partnership
Mitsubishi Electric Australia has announced that it has joined the Dolphins NRL club as official air conditioning and refrigeration partners. Company executive director and general manager Zane Barron said he is thrilled to be announcing this partnership with the Dolphins. The addition of the Dolphins as the second Brisbane franchise in the NRL has been […]
The Matildas Brand: Doing It Their Way
Creative design agency Hulsbosch has worked closely over a number of years with Football Australia. Now, with a month out from FIFA Womens World Cup 2023, the agency’s client strategy director, Carolyn Pitt, talks on how the women’s team’s built one of the biggest brands in the land… The countdown is on for the commencement […]
Dementia Support Australia Unveils Confronting New National Campaign Via Indie Agency Mindjam
A national campaign featuring a hard-hitting television commercial will be launched this week to increase awareness about help available for people living with dementia experiencing symptoms including aggression, irritability, agitation, vocalisations, and delusions. The “Dementia affects us all” campaign by Dementia Support Australia (DSA) has a special focus on the growing number of people living […]
Key Factors To Consider When Choosing A Customer Data Platform
In this guest post, Damian Williams (lead image), chief technology officer at n3 Hub, says data is the key for any modern marketer and that makes choosing the right customer data platform (CDP) all the more important. Here’s his tips… Of all the resources needed by an organisation’s marketing team, the most important is access […]
Seven Launches Campaign For The Voice Featuring Jason Derulo
Seven launches campaign for The Voice featuring Jason Derulo. That's the singing comp, not the Indigenous referendum.
Victor Corones Joins SBS In Key Ad And Inventory Role
SBS hires investment director, Victor Corones. Presumably he'll be seated upstairs between accounts & the CEO's office.
Intentional Launches New Creative Division
Melbourne independent digital agency, Intentional today announced the launch of a new creative division which will focus on studio user generated content (UGC) and content creation that combines the agency’s media buying team with high performing creative. The new division will allow Intentional to conceptualise and create social media ad campaigns across multiple platforms using […]
Sunday TV Ratings: Dancing With The Stars Shimmies To Entertainment Win
Dancing With The Stars narrowly pips the Ashes for the win last night. Make of that cultural phenomenon what you will.
Icon Agency Doubles Down On Tech Communications Expertise By Creating New Senior Roles
Icon Agency has boosted its senior leadership team promoting David Radestock to the newly created role of executive director of communications and promoting Carly Vale as the agency’s new business operations director. Formerly director of technology, Radestock’s promotion to executive director sees him lead Icon’s Communications department and its impressive roster of tech clients spearheaded […]
Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Is Officially OPEN
Not another call to vote, you say. Fear not, it's the always convivial Women In Media People's Choice vote.
Spinach Acquires Digital Analytics Agency Digital Balance
In yet further proof of the value of a folate-rich diet, Spinach has acquired analytics agency Digital Balance.
“Looks Like The Lungs Of A Pack A Day Smoker! Nike’s “Mouldy” $260 Recyclable Trainers Cop Rightful Roasting
Happily pay hundreds for jeans that look like they've been attacked by a mower? Why not team them with this hideousness.
Are Media Announces Expanded Partnership With Roy Morgan For Social Media Insights
Are Media partners with Roy Morgan for social media insights. And, presumably, delicious scones recipes, too.
Stan Extends Lionsgate Partnership With Multi-Year Deal
Stan has expanded its partnership with Hollywood studio Lionsgate with a multi-year deal which includes first-run dramas, as well as premium catalogue TV series and films such as Mad Men, La La Land and Twilight. The extended partnership will see the renewal of Lionsgate television series and blockbuster films. The agreement is Stan’s latest major partnership […]
2023 Logie Awards: Hamish Blake, Julia Morris & Leigh Sales To Battle It Out For Gold
This year's Logie nominations are in &, as anticipated, 10's gagging of Lisa Wilkinson appears to have worked a treat.
Australian Institute Of Company Directors Appoints 3Forward For Media Duties
Why does it feel the Institute Of Company Directors would have a whiff of wood polish & a robust drinks trolley?
VMO Launches Aussie-First Digital Creative DCOOH Tool
VMO unveils latest acronym to the lexicon with the unveiling of DCOOH. Be one of the first to experience it here.
“F**cking Grifters!” Spotify Exec Slams Harry And Meghan After $29mn Podcast Deal Is Scrapped
Harry & Meghan have been labelled a pair of "f**cking grifters!" And this time it's not come from Queen Camilla either.
JCDecaux Unveils Report Into Connecting With Gen Z Consumers
JCDecaux unveils study into Gen Zs. Unsurprisingly, it's also favourable of OOH as a medium to connect with said group.
Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut
Australia’s newest radio station Disrupt Radio has announced it will officially launch onto the airwaves on Monday June 26, 2023, spearheaded by international entrepreneur and business maverick Sir Bob Geldof, alongside some of Australia’s most inspiring personalities. Featuring a diverse lineup of celebrity hosts, Disrupt Radio delivers daily talk programming and content via DAB+ digital […]
GroupM Launches Responsible Journalism Initiative
GroupM launches responsible journalism initiative. B&T'll take our lack of an invitation as the insult it was intended.
Publicis Media Names Two Senior Client Leads For Adobe Account
Publicis Media names its client leads for the Adobe account. Ironically, delivers poorly Photoshopped press photo.
MAGNA Unveils Its Annual Global Advertising Forecasts
Already fretting about your Christmas bonus? Let this forecast crystal ball if it's Fiji or Forster for the holidays.
The Maroons Get Personalised Plates On Their Jerseys Courtesy Of Publicis Red Lion
Queensland set out to confirm the state's prowess for rugby league, melanomas and a rum no one ever seems to drink.
Forbes Australia Releases Its Biggest Issue To Date
Forbes announces new monster issue. Could also possibly be used as a rolled-up spanking device.
The Chaser’s Chris Taylor Talks Fatherhood In LiSTNR’s Birth, Baby and Beyond
Are you a sleep-deprived new father? Well, hopefully you can stay awake long enough for this new daddy podcast.
Colin Fassnidge Stars For Thinkerbell’s Latest Work For Guinness
Guinness is the perfect way to cutback on your alcohol consumption, given it takes most pubs 45-minutes to pour one.
B&T’s Ultimate Form Guide For The Cannes Lions For ANZ
The B&T team is in Cannes and, in what can best be described as a case of 'quelle surprise', has even filed a story!
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia
Mark Zuckerberg announced this morning that Instagram is expanding its broadcast channels globally – including to Australia. This update will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool creators can use to help followers stay in-the-know with the […]
IAS Launches Its Quality Attention Measurement Product
Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced the launch of its Quality Attention post-bid measurement product. Quality Attention combines IAS’s unique access to more than 280 billion daily digital interactions with rigorous attention research to create a powerful way for marketers to get a greater impact from their advertising campaigns. […]
Three Marketing Lessons From Thrive’s “Decades Ahead” With LEGO, Tinder & Stihl
Here are B&T's three top takeouts from Thrive's 'Decades Ahead'. Well, four if you include the delicious mini quiches.