Meta Profiting Off Ads For Drugs, Counterfeit Money, Cloned Credit Cards & Even Live Animals

Meta Profiting Off Ads For Drugs, Counterfeit Money, Cloned Credit Cards & Even Live Animals
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Meta is profiting from ads spruiking all manner of illegal goods from drugs to cloned credit cards and even the Capuchin monkey.

Ads for the goods are to be found across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger and can all be seen in the Meta Ad Library — a repository for all of the adverts that appear across its platforms.

The ads, which were first reported by 404 Media, openly tout illegal wares and often point users towards the encrypted and largely unmoderated messaging service Telegram. They feature images of the goods and captions that openly describe what is being sold.

In fact, a simple search for “Telegram” on Meta’s Ad Library will produce all manner of adverts for illicit goods — including pingers, acid and mushrooms, cocaine and cloned credit cards. It is not clear how many of these ads are genuinely offering the goods or are looking to scam users. There are also plenty of other betting groups, forex traders and even Chinese women-only dating services offering services to Australian Meta users via Telegram links.

All of the adverts linked above are still up and available for Meta users to interact with at the time of publication.

“I think that most people would believe that they [Meta] do have if not a legal obligation then a moral obligation, especially when we’re talking about advertising live animals,” said Lisa Given, professor of information sciences at RMIT University.

“Even if they were puppies and kittens, at the end of the day, people discourage that behaviour because it can open animals up to abuse.”

It is also difficult to ascertain exactly how much money Meta has made from these types of ads. One can’t expect that it would have a significant impact on the company’s bottom line, given the low quality of the adverts and traditionally low digital CPMs.

However, one would expect Meta, which has been talking up its AI and machine learning expertise for a while, to have the tools in place to prevent these ads from appearing in the first place.

“In the short period of time that these ads might be up, they’re generating revenue for the company. Is it something where they’re just deciding to turn a blind eye rather than foregoing profit? That would be a very cynical outlook,” added Given.

“But there’s certainly no doubt that the technology is there [to stop the problem] even simple approaches to looking at the ad content. If I go onto Gumtree and I post that I’m trying to give away puppies, they have automatic search functions that are going to catch the ad and pull it aside for indexing purposes.”

When contacted for comment, Meta pointed to a statement previously given to Crikey

“We strongly encourage people to report items that may breach our rules so we can review and take the appropriate action,” a spokesperson said.

Meta’s advertising policies also state that ads are not allowed to promote the sale or use of illegal drugs or any other substances, as determined by the company nor the sale or promotion of fake or counterfeit goods and scams.

“If they’re peddling things that are clearly illegal, that is the kind of that various levels of government would want to know about,” added Given.

“It calls into question whether our governments should be doing more in regulating social media companies if they’re not doing it themselves?”



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
154 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta

Latest News

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
  • Media

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
  • Media

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
  • Media

Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform
  • Media

Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform

Nine today announces its participation in a groundbreaking alliance with Seven, Paramount and OzTAM that will enable advertisers to manage reach and frequency of their programmatic campaigns across 9Now, 7Plus and 10 Play incorporating co-viewing, and creating Total TV measurement with all of their FTA channels. Set to launch in 2024, VOZ Streaming will use […]

NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
  • Media

NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
  • Technology

Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.

Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners
  • Media

Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners

The Gerety Awards – the only creative awards to be judged by an all-female panel – have revealed their 2023 winners. The 2023 Gerety Awards jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist. The campaigns taking home the Grand Prix represent creativity at its best […]

Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO
  • Media

Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO

Guy Marks named PHD's new global boss. Although B&T would've liked to have seen left-of-centre candidate Guy Fawkes.