Meta: Privacy Act Reforms Would Force Free Online Services To Find Another Revenue Source
Meta’s privacy policy director, Melinda Claybaugh, has said that the proposed changes to the Privacy Act 1988 would force businesses that rely on ad dollars to find a new revenue model.
Visiting Australia from Washington DC, Claybaugh told journalists that “it’s the fact of the matter that companies that rely on ads to provide free services would be forced to find another revenue source.”
In its submission to the attorney general’s department review of the Privacy Act, Meta said that it supported 106 of the 116 points raised. However, two of the 10 points that it objected to caused particular concern for Claybaugh and her team – the broad definition of targeted advertising that would include even basic targeting of consumers at a postcode or age range level and the ability of consumers to completely opt out of targeted advertising.
Claybaugh explained Meta’s hesitancy on the proposed opt-out provision:
“As it is currently framed in the proposal, it would mean that people could fully opt out of seeing any ads in their personalised experiences. This isn’t just a social media issue. Ads support newspapers, they support all kinds of services.
“Advertising is what allows companies to provide free or reduced-cost services. By allowing people to opt out of that but still having to provide a service to them, which is what is contemplated, you are essentially forcing companies to look at other revenue models.”
Claybaugh did not rule out Meta adapting its business model in Australia and charging users for its services.
“It’s early days in the proposal and we don’t know what it’s ultimately going to look like,” she said.
Meta’s second main bone of contention was the overly broad definition of targeted advertising – something that industry organisations such as the Association for Data-Driven Marketing (ADMA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) have taken exception to, as well.
“We agree generally with the idea that high-risk targeting or targeting to certain populations may carry some risk that warrants mitigation,” explained Claybaugh.
“For example, we don’t currently allow advertisers to target ads to people based on sensitive data. We also don’t allow invasive targeting of kids under 18.
“However, the proposal, as currently framed, frames targeting much more broadly. The concern there is that not just advertising would be implicated but also the content that people see. We tend to think about personalisation just in terms of the ads that we see but targeting and personalisation are also about the content that you see as well.”
Claybaugh explained that by removing the ability of firms to target users for adverts or content, they ran the risk of serving age-inappropriate content to users and risking the ire of Ad Standards and other watchdogs.
“You have to be able to target and personalise content in order to serve age-appropriate content for people under 18 or in order to detect problematic content that you might not want to show people. If you take away or limit the ability to personalise content, you’re taking away the tools that companies have to keep their platform safe,” she said.
Claybaugh said that while she did not know why the overly broad definition of targeting was present in the proposed reforms, it was part of a wider trend.
“What we are seeing globally is an interest in how data is used for targeted advertising and making sure that people understand what ads they’re being served and why, and that they have control over their ad experiences,” she explained.
Of course, personalised advertising and content are fundamental to Meta’s current business model. However, Claybaugh and Josh Machin, Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, were keen to point out that many other small businesses, charities and NGOs also stood to lose out with a ban on targeted advertising.
“Ad-supported free services provide a lot of benefit for consumers, particularly if they’re personalised and they can get content and engage with communities that they are close to,” said Machin.
“It’s good for advertisers, particularly small businesses because it results in more efficient personalised advertising and it’s good for organisations that have tight marketing budgets, like NGOs. We’ve heard through this process about how safety NGOs and some of the other partners that we work with really appreciate personalisation. There are a host of trade-offs with some of these recommendations. It’s not necessarily just the business models of particular online companies, as important as that is, but also what the implications would be for everyone who benefits from the online ecosystem.”
Legislators, consumers and some big names in adland would take exception to Meta’s assessment of the situation. Author and adland veteran Bob Hoffman told the European Union in March that “The KGB, the Gestapo, and the Stasi could only dream of having the depth of information about citizens that Google, Facebook, and other adtech companies have” and has regularly railed against online advertising.
“Advertising can occur if it’s not personalised,” conceded Machin.
“But the conversation that we’re having is to encourage policymakers to think about the trade-offs and benefits that might be lost… The research that the IAB put out last year shows the economic benefits, about $10 billion, that come from improvements in efficiency and advertising. It’s a pretty significant contribution to the economy.”
Claybaugh also added that while contextual, rather than personalised content, worked for “some online services better than others” it would not suit Meta’s range of platforms as contextual advertising was “harder in a fully individualised service.”
“What you and I see on Facebook or Instagram, YouTube or whatever, is specific to us. There is no one context that you can target ads to. The concern is that you’re left with a very broad base of billboard-like advertising where everyone sees, essentially, the same ad,” she explained.
“What we know from our research is that people, if they are going to see ads, they want to see relevant ads. That’s a really bad experience for people to just see random ads. Some people do see contextual ads as maybe a silver bullet and it may be okay for some online services but for many online services, it just won’t work.”
There is, of course, a fair way to go before any of the 116 proposed changes to the Privacy Act become enshrined in law and Meta, for its part, said that it wants to remain a “constructive partner” and get an outcome “that’s good for the Australian economy and Australian small businesses and the broader industry.”
Please login with linkedin to commentMeta
Latest News
Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]
Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]
Musk Worried About Microsoft Control Of OpenAI; Microsoft CEO Maintains It’s Not Finished
The major talking point to be gleaned from this is that even Elon Musk is worried about tech gone crazy for a change.
Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi
Australia's gift to the culinary word, the barramundi, showcased on MasterChef last night. With apologies to the Chiko.
Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions
Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]
Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL
New campaign celebrates Toyota's 20-year association with the AFL. Fortuitously, no mention of the Echo or the Cavalier.
Visa Study: 73% Of Aussies Want Direct Control Over How Their Data Is Used By Brands & Governments
Study finds 73% of Aussies want direct control over their data. The other 27% presumably Optus customers.
Special Named Best Creative Agency In The World… Again (Howatson & Thinkerbell Also In The Running)
Exuberant choral version of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' emanating out of the Special offices following latest gong.
CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance
Much like aggressive tinea, an ill-advised tattoo decision or a needy ex, Donald Trump just will not f@ck off, will he?
Tesla To “Try A Little Advertising” In Major Shift For The Brand
Elon backs away from Tesla's anti-marketing strategy. Arguably brought about by his competitors' very pro-marketing one.
Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign
As much as B&T loves a Coles home delivery, you do miss the 80s piped music that comes from any in-store experience.
“Absolute Assault On Being Female!” Adidas Becomes Latest Brand To Play With Trans Marketing, Gets Quickly Roasted!
Adidas seemingly misappropriating the look of the Chinese women's Olympic swim team from a few years back.
“It Was Easier To Find Skin-Bleaching Creams Than It Was To Find Makeup In My Shade In Supermarkets” – Nine Takes On Identity
B&T a keen regular at this week's Big Ideas Store. As is evident by our expansive notepad and mini Mentos collection.
The Connected Narrative Unveil Insights Into Rising Trends Of AI In Digital Marketing
Is AI the hot buzzword around your office but it's left you with not much to say? See this as the cheat sheet it is.
Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite
Meltwater unveils its new enterprise suite. The instruction manual apparently in no less than 14 different languages.
Google To End Third-Party Parties Cookies For 1% Of Users In Q1 2024
Much like ScoMo's political career and plant-based chicken, it appears the end of cookies might finally be happening.
Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat
Further evidence as to why you shouldn't do a nude run at your own company farewell drinks comes this prodigal staffer.
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice. The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to […]
The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags
The Hallway takes innovative approach to the talent shortage. Meanwhile, 'appropriate salary' remains the frontrunner.
VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday
B&T a lucky attendee at VMO's 20th birthday last night. Only blighted by a small hammy tear from the dance floor today.
B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]
Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]
It’s Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Media Agency Bosses
You should see the state of B&T's cutting room floor for the names we had to cull from this Best of the Best list.
Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!
Cannes In Cairns promises a top speaker line-up, fantastic networking and a free hotel bathrobe if you're a bit sneaky.
Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]
US State Becomes First To Issue Blanket TikTok Ban
The TikTok boycott has begun, as Xi Jinping threatens to make the yum cha trolley even slower in retaliation.
Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions
Excellent views and a superbly manicured majesty palm on show in latest news and press pics from the Edelman crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW
The colder weather having absolutely no discernible affect on TV viewing numbers, as is clearly evident here.
“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV
Unfortunately when it comes to gruesome animal attacks, the bee pales in significance to the croc, bear, lion or shark.
Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T: SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]
Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]
HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN
Here There & Everywhere rebrands to ARN. But, really, what were they thinking in the first place with that hideous name?
Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]
Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]
TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]