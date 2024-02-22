Meta Launches Instagram Creator Marketplace To Australia & New Zealand

Meta has launched its Instagram Creator Marketplace to creators and brands based in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Japan, India and Brazil.

Meta began testing the tool in 2022 in the US as a tool for brands and creators to connect and collaborate around partnership opportunities. The Marketplace allows brands to find creators to work with on campaigns, setting prices for work and content expectations.

Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China.

Brands can join Instagram’s creator marketplace in the Meta Business Suite. Creators join from their professional dashboards in the Instagram app. Creators can indicate brands and interests relevant to them. Creators can also create a portfolio to highlight what makes them unique.

Meta is also testing new machine learning-based tools to match creators and brands. Brands can also search for creators, filtering for creator and audience attributes. They can also see a list of creators who have expressed interest and check out creator portfolios.

From there, creators receive brand messages in a dedicated Partnership Messages folder at the top of the Primary tab in their dashboard. Brands can reach out to creators directly or create and send a project to multiple creators outlining the branded content or partnership ad opportunity. Creators can review the details and requirements of the opportunity, as well as the rate, all within the Instagram app.

Meta’s Kirsty Wilson, lead, global partnerships, told B&T that it does not take a cut of any of the transactions facilitated by the platform. Instead, Meta relies on the increased engagement garnered from the content to keep users on-platform and keep the ad dollars rolling.

Thomas Hutley, managing director, OMG Content, lauded the new platform, too.

“The creator economy in Australia and globally is one of the fast-growing areas of advertising spend. Advertising on social media is rapidly evolving into more engaging creator content that is driving significant results for our clients. However, for many advertisers the creator economy has been complex with opaque ROI and transparency.

“Instagram is a hugely influential channel for creators due to its scale and rich canvas, Meta’s new Creator Marketplace keeps them at the forefront of development in this high growth area.”

“For Omnicom Media Groups creator specialist teams, it will help augment our existing tools and capabilities, drive increased advertiser performance, combined with measurement that demonstrates the ROI advertisers can achieve.”