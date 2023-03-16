Meta Launches Academy To Train Aussie Creators In Augmented Reality

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Meta has launched the Meta Immersive Learning Academy in Australia to train creators in how to use augmented reality (lead image: Mia Garlick, Meta regional APAC lead).

The free, self-guided Meta Spark training module will be available for those who prefer to learn at their own pace and want to create augmented reality (AR) filters and experiences.

The Facebook parent company has partnered with Code Like a Girl and T&DA to bring the training to a cohort of more than 200 women and gender-diverse people

The Immersive Learning Academy is a global initiative on Meta’s part and is designed to support creators in the metaverse — whenever it actually arrives.

The Academy will help grow Australia’s creator ecosystem by providing upskilling, community-building, mentoring, and monetisation opportunities.

The course’s curriculum will feature the work of prominent Australian AR creators, Jess Herrington and Raymond Leung.

As part of the launch of the Meta Immersive Learning Academy, a dedicated, self-guided online curriculum is now available to all Australians. This course includes quick start, fundamentals and pro modules making it easy and free for anyone to be up-skilled on AR effects, most notably seen on Instagram as “facial filters”. This course is open to beginners who have never heard of Meta Spark before or technical creators that have already published a few effects.

“As so many companies build for the metaverse, we’re seeing exciting opportunities for creators to build their business – whether it’s through creating new experiences; designing accessories for avatars; or making the effects that bring augmented reality to life – we want to support creators to make a living. That’s why we’ve partnered with Code Like a Girl and T&DA to help grow Australia’s creator ecosystem by providing a platform where creators can upskill, build community and learn how to market and monetise their work,” said Mia Garlick, Meta’s regional lead for APAC.

The Code Like a Girl and T&DA course will launch in May and include free support for women in the Code Like A Girl community to upskill in AR by providing:

Training and coaching over an eight-week period. Participants who complete the course will be able to develop face filters, target tracker, and world effects.  There will also be the chance to apply for formal Meta Spark certification upon completion of the course.

Ally Watson, CEO and founder of Code Like a Girl said: “Our digital and physical realities are inextricably linked, so addressing the gender imbalance within tech is paramount. We’re delighted to bring this program and cutting-edge curriculum to the Code Like a Girl community where it will introduce a much-needed diverse range of creators into the Metaverse – leading us towards more equitable experiences for all genders.”

Raymond Leung, creative director at T&DA added, “We are excited to announce our partnership with META to create the Meta Spark Curriculum, an educational program designed to teach Australians how to effectively use Meta Spark to drive innovation and growth. As the demand for digital skills continues to rise, we believe it’s essential to equip individuals and businesses with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. By leveraging our expertise in education and training and META’s cutting-edge technology, we are confident that the Meta Spark Curriculum will provide valuable insights and practical applications for individuals at all levels.”

