Meta Has No Plans To Monetise Threads This Year

  • 1. Threads Screens - English
  • 4. Flow Screens - English
  • 3. Flow Screens - English
  • 2. Flow Screens - English
1 / 4
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has officially launched Threads. However, despite Meta’s reliance on targeted ads for revenue, the company has no plans to monetise the app this year.

Threads has caused a bit of a stir online, with some declaring that the app will hammer home the final nail in Twitter’s coffin.

But despite the similarities between the apps, and Threads’ launch conveniently coinciding with the Twitter rate limit debacle, Meta said that the app and its release had nothing to do with Twitter.

However, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, told The Verge “Obviously, Twitter pioneered the space,” according to Mosseri. “And there are a lot of good offerings out there for public conversations. But just given everything that was going on, we thought there was an opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram.”

The launch had been slated for Friday Australian time but Meta supremo Mark Zuckerberg announced the app on Instagram and Facebook today, causing the grand reveal to feel a bit rushed. At present, the app is fairly bare-bones and almost feels akin to the first version of a product released by a startup. Meta’s priority for Threads at the moment is building a user base and gradually adding features.

Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to five minutes in length.

Users will see a scrolling feed of posts from the accounts that they follow — with the ability to follow the same accounts on Threads as they do on Instagram — and posts from accounts that they do not follow. As a result, everything is jumbled together, with the algorithm deciding what posts you see — though they still appear in chronological order, unlike Instagram.

There is also no way for users to begin to curate the content served by the algorithm as they can on Facebook or Instagram using the “Not interested” button. This feature is coming, however. As a result, you’ll see a bunch of posts from influencers and internet personalities in the meantime — it’s not the most compelling content.

Hashtags and the ability to search for trending content and news are also missing, at least for the moment. The same content moderation rules that apply on Instagram, apply on Threads, as well.

Such is its focus on building a user base, there are no plans for monetisation or advertising. That lack of monetisation might be a play to bring users on board given that so many clamour for an ad-free experience online.

However, it might also be due to technical quirks that need to be ironed out. Unlike Facebook or Instagram, Meta is working to make Threads compatible with the decentralised ActivityPub protocol used by nascent social media Mastodon, for example.

“Soon, you’ll be able to follow and interact with people on other fediverse platforms, such as Mastodon. They can also find people on Threads using full usernames, such as @mosseri@threads.net,” wrote Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Threads.

“If you’re wondering why this matters, here’s a reason: you may one day end up leaving Threads, or, hopefully not, end up de-platformed. If that ever happens, you should be able to take your audience with you to another server. Being open can enable that.”

There’s no word on when Threads will be compatible with the protocol but it is being worked on in the background. However, integrating with these might pose problems. Meta has said that Threads is going to function as a window to content available on other platforms, whether it is Mastodon or otherwise.

But these sites also have different data collection and personalisation policies. Squaring that circle — particularly once targeted advertising inevitably arrives — will certainly be challenging. When it comes to content moderation, any posts from other sites that violate Instagram’s (and now Threads’) community guidelines will not show up.

So, that’s it. Threads’ launch was a bit threadbare, to say the least. But, perhaps Meta is unofficially returning to Facebook’s old “Move fast and break things” mantra. For adland, we’ll have to wait and see whether users are swayed by the platform to give it the requisite scale.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta threads

Latest News

Toxic Marketing! Changing The Nutrition Industry Narrative
  • Opinion

Toxic Marketing! Changing The Nutrition Industry Narrative

Amal Wakim (pictured below) is the co-founder and CEO of the transformative health-tech app, Equalution. In this guest post, Wakim says a lot of Australians have a very unhealthy attitude to diets and nutrition which could be helped by better advertising and marketing… In an ideal world, the normalisation of body acceptance would prioritise both […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
  • Technology

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches

AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]

Wunderman Thompson Report: Aussies Predict 62% Of All Shopping Will Be Online In A Decade
  • Marketing

Wunderman Thompson Report: Aussies Predict 62% Of All Shopping Will Be Online In A Decade

The rise of online shopping continues unabated, with Australian consumers predicting a future where 62 per cent of their spending will be online in 10 years’ time. With this comes the ever-growing need for brands to remain in front of online innovation to ensure a seamless spending journey. These findings come from Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s […]

Deauville, France - MAY 26, 2011 : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg participates to a conference about web technologies during the french G8 in the north of France with the Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Hiroshi Mikitani, founder of Rakuten, the Businessman in advertising Maurice Levy and the Orange CEO Eric Richard.
  • Technology

Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments

The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region. (Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments […]

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
  • Marketing

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community

SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]

Delicious Delivers Record Audience
  • Marketing

Delicious Delivers Record Audience

delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]

LSKD Launches Affecting Men’s Mental Health Campaign: Don’t Wait
  • Marketing

LSKD Launches Affecting Men’s Mental Health Campaign: Don’t Wait

Every day in Australia, we lose 9 people to suicide. 75 per cent of those are male. The latest documentary from LSKD titled ‘Don’t Wait’ seeks to change that. Launching on the 21st of July 2023, the documentary features Jordan Kahu, Khan Porter, Matt Dlugos and Heath Thorpe, who get vulnerable sharing their story and mental health journey. A brand that is […]

Underworks Urges Aussies To ‘Give A Sock’ About Homeless People
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Underworks Urges Aussies To ‘Give A Sock’ About Homeless People

Australians can ‘give a sock’ to vulnerable people doing it tough this winter by simply sharing a post on Instagram. The ‘I Give A Sock’ campaign by Underworks is simple – in exchange for every post shared on Instagram in July, either via a user’s feed or story, the retailer will donate a pair of […]

Why Your Team Is The Key To Long Term Success
  • Opinion

Why Your Team Is The Key To Long Term Success

Chris Green (lead image), author of Business By Design, is an entrepreneurial strategist, author, mentor and facilitator with more than twenty years’ experience helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses. In this guest post, Green says a organisation’s people are still its best asset… New products and innovation can come from any number of sources be it […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
  • Media

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
  • Marketing

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.