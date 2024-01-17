Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos

Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



The performance benefits ushered in by artificial intelligence (AI) have been driving a “cautious optimism” among advertisers, said Meta’s head of global business, Nicola Mendelsohn, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mendelsohn said that Meta’s range of AI tools had driven “a 32 per cent increase” in ROAS on average and led to a “cautious optimism in the air”.

This optimism, Mendelsohn said, extends to advertisers of all sizes.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the world’s biggest advertiser or the world’s smallest advertiser, you still have access to the same tools. And so they’re using all of them. I mean, they’re really enjoying the Meta Advantage suite of products,” she said.

Speaking on a panel hosted by Yahoo Finance, Mendelsohn was asked by the interviewer whether Meta had been a beneficiary of advertising boycotts on Twitter/X. However, Mendelsohn, refusing to be drawn on the topic, said that “it’s about where advertisers are getting their performance. And what advertisers are telling us that they’re getting really strong performance on our platforms”.

However, she also added that we were living in uncertain times. While not traditionally good for business, Mendelsohn said that advertisers were “getting more comfortable in uncertainty”. That uncertainty extends to the US Presidential Election, with Donald Trump winning the Iowa Caucus.

“What we’re hearing from advertisers is they really want to understand what we’re doing when it comes to elections. And we’re not sitting here waiting every four years for what’s going on in American elections. Actually, we’re working on elections all over the world every year. And we’re constantly working out what our playbook is, to think about it like that. So one of the things that we will do that we do with elections all around the world is actually to set up a special unit that works on the election,” she said.

“And what you’ll see is a week before the actual election in America, we will stop any new advertising. And the reason for that is that we wouldn’t have time to go and actually check the validity of the claims being made. So we think that’s a really important thing when it comes to the election”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta

Latest News

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
  • Technology

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive

Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]

ACERO Launched New Brand Campaign Via Wellcom
  • Campaigns

ACERO Launched New Brand Campaign Via Wellcom

Creative production agency, Wellcom Sydney has developed a brand campaign for its newest client ACERO, a premium fitness and personal training gym, located in Sydney’s Kensington and at the Fullerton Hotel in Martin Place. Lead Image: Amy and Jono Castano ACERO was founded by celebrity trainer, Jono Castano and CEO, Amy Castano. The gym has […]

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC
  • Advertising

New PubMatic Study Finds 70% of APAC Marketers Are Spending On In-App Advertising

PubMatic has released the results of a new study on trends in in-app advertising in APAC. The ‘Brand & Mobile Gaming: What the shift of brand spend into mobile gaming means for publishers’ study surveyed brands and agencies across Singapore, Japan and South Korea to uncover their mobile and in-game ad buying preferences and challenges, […]

Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal
  • Media

Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal

Prime Video’s four-year deal to provide exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for the International Cricket Council (ICC) bursts into action this Friday, January 19, with the live coverage of every match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The partnership, which begins with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, will give cricket […]

Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition
  • Media

Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition

Nominations are now open for the third Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition, presented by SBS and Australia for UNHCR. The award is named in honour of the beloved sports broadcaster Les Murray AM, who hosted The World Game on SBS and was himself a young refugee who arrived in Australia in 1956 from Hungary. “This award celebrates people […]