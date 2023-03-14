Meta Cans NFTs On Facebook & Instagram Focusing On Other Monetisation Features

Meta Cans NFTs On Facebook & Instagram Focusing On Other Monetisation Features
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Meta has announced that it is “winding down” NFTs on Instagram and Facebook as it focuses on other areas to help creators monetise.

Meta’s commerce and fintech lead Stephane Kasriel said in a Twitter thread (oh, the irony) that it is ending tests minting and selling NFTs on Instagram and sharing NFTs on Instagram and Facebook.

“We’re winding down digital collectibles (NFTs) for now to focus on other ways to support creators, people, and businesses,” said Kasriel.

“First: a big Thank You to the partners who joined us on this journey and who’re doing great work in a dynamic space. Proud of the relationships we built. And look forward to supporting the many NFT creators who continue using Instagram and Facebook to amplify their work.

“Let me be clear: creating opportunities for creators and businesses to connect with their fans and monetize remains a priority, and we’re going to focus on areas where we can make impact at scale, such as messaging and monetization opps for Reels.”

The news would seem to mark NFT support as another victim of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” after he cut some 11,000 staff and promised a renewed focus on business efficiency after the company continued to lose money.

Zuckerberg had also promised that NFTs and digital collectibles would be a large part of the metaverse’s offering.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta

Latest News

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account

Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process. Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog. Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR
  • Media

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR

Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs. The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head […]

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
  • Marketing

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.