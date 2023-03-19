Merlin Entertainments Appoints Tug Sydney For All ANZ Attractions

Digital marketing agency Tug Sydney has expanded its remit with Merlin Entertainments to include all Australia and New Zealand attractions including Madame Tussauds, Sydney Tower Eye, LEGO Discovery Centre and SEA LIFE Melbourne, Sunshine Coast and Auckland.

Merlin Entertainments appointed Tug Sydney to manage search engine optimisation for SEA LIFE Sydney in July last year. Following strong results, it has now expanded its partnership with the global digital agency to include all four SEA LIFE locations in Australia and New Zealand, WILDLIFE Sydney Zoo, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Melbourne, Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventure and Otway Fly Treetop Adventure, Madame Tussauds and Sydney Tower Eye.

Tug Sydney has been tasked to increase share of voice and audience traffic for all of Merlin Entertainments attractions through free, organic, editorial and natural search results. Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment, operating over 140 attractions, 23 hotels and six holiday villages in 24 countries across four continents.

Matt Newman (lead image), head of ecommerce, APAC at Merlin Entertainments added: “Since engaging Tug mid last year, the agency has delivered consistently strong performance results for SEA LIFE Sydney, so we are delighted to expand their remit to include all 10 of the incredible attractions we operate across Australia and New Zealand. Merlin Entertainments offers something for everyone and we look forward to engaging more visitors at our attractions and creating more magical experiences for our guests with the help of Tug’s digital marketing expertise.”

Tug has offices in Sydney, Singapore, London, Toronto and Berlin and is a specialist in performance media, using data, media, content and technology to optimise the digital marketing performance and return on investment. Its clients include Budget Direct, NobleOak, Compare the Market, LEAP and BlueBeam.

Charlie Bacon, managing director at Tug Sydney added: “Following a successful trial, we welcome the opportunity to extend our specialist search capabilities for all of Merlin Entertainments venues. They operate some of the most unique and memorable visitor attractions and the team is ready to ensure that the business continues to enjoy customer growth.”