Melinda Duffy Hired To Head Up oOh!media’s Specialist Product Sales & Partnerships Team

oOh!media has created an 11-strong specialist team to be led by media and outdoor executive, Melinda Duffy.

Duffy has worked at agencies including Hearts & Science, Mindshare, MediaCom, Carat, and was most recently a client partner for IAG at Initiative.

She has more than 20 years of expense and as oOh! Media’s new head of product and sales partnership, will report to chief product and marketing officer, Bel Harper.

“This talented team has been hand-picked based on their deep product and media knowledge and ability to articulate value and benefits to our customers,” said Harper, whose remit brings oOh!’s marketing, creative and innovation hub POLY, and product and partnerships together to increase customer centricity and simplify oOh!’s value propositions.

“With so many important contracts transferring to our rich product portfolio, including Waverley, Manly, and Northern Beaches Councils, Sydney Metro and Melbourne Metro Tunnels and the massive Transurban win in Melbourne and Brisbane, this exceptional team will lead our charge in market and support our teams to deliver best in class solutions to our customers on world class assets.”

The product sales and partnerships team includes Jamie Gill and Chloe Swinton (Airport and Office); Bill Athanassiou and Samantha Stewart (Street Furniture and Rail); Donna Tauro and Jessica MacDonald (Retail); Jenna D’Auvergne and Brittany Simpson (Large Format); Nicole Pennells and Sophie Bray (Partnerships).

Speaking about her new role, Duffy said: “I am thrilled to be back home at oOh!. Being able to lead product sales and partnerships in executing customer focused strategies that drives growth for our clients, and our business, has me feeling incredibly energised.

“Further to this, deep product expertise is immensely valuable to our clients in this ever changing Out of Home landscape. It is through such specialist knowledge that the greatest opportunities arise for our clients. I am excited for what’s to come.”