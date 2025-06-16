MediaNewsletter

Melinda Duffy Hired To Head Up oOh!media’s Specialist Product Sales & Partnerships Team

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
oOh!Media's new product and partnerships team, from L to R: Jamie Gill, Jenna D’Auvergne, Donna Tauro, Sophie Bray, Bel Harper, Mel Duffy, Samantha Stewart, Brittany Simpson, Bill Athanassiou, Nicole Pennells.

oOh!media has created an 11-strong specialist team to be led by media and outdoor executive, Melinda Duffy.

Duffy has worked at agencies including Hearts & Science, Mindshare, MediaCom, Carat, and was most recently a client partner for IAG at Initiative.

She has more than 20 years of expense and as oOh! Media’s new head of product and sales partnership, will report to chief product and marketing officer, Bel Harper.

“This talented team has been hand-picked based on their deep product and media knowledge and ability to articulate value and benefits to our customers,” said Harper, whose remit brings oOh!’s marketing, creative and innovation hub POLY, and product and partnerships together to increase customer centricity and simplify oOh!’s value propositions.

“With so many important contracts transferring to our rich product portfolio, including Waverley, Manly, and Northern Beaches Councils, Sydney Metro and Melbourne Metro Tunnels and the massive Transurban win in Melbourne and Brisbane, this exceptional team will lead our charge in market and support our teams to deliver best in class solutions to our customers on world class assets.”

The product sales and partnerships team includes Jamie Gill and Chloe Swinton (Airport and Office); Bill Athanassiou and Samantha Stewart (Street Furniture and Rail); Donna Tauro and Jessica MacDonald (Retail); Jenna D’Auvergne and Brittany Simpson (Large Format); Nicole Pennells and Sophie Bray (Partnerships).

Speaking about her new role, Duffy said: “I am thrilled to be back home at oOh!. Being able to lead product sales and partnerships in executing customer focused strategies that drives growth for our clients, and our business, has me feeling incredibly energised.

“Further to this, deep product expertise is immensely valuable to our clients in this ever changing Out of Home landscape. It is through such specialist knowledge that the greatest opportunities arise for our clients. I am excited for what’s to come.”

Related posts:

  1. WIN Could Stop Broadcasting Seven In Parts Of Regional NSW & South Australia
  2. Keen Of Eye & Sharp Of Mind? We Need You To Judge Our Awards!
  3. Q&A On The ABC’s Chopping Block After 17 Seasons
  4. Bigger, Smarter & Still Climbing: Why The 1% Club Is Seven’s Surprise Ratings Powerhouse
TAGGED: , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Criteo Reveals ‘For The Love Of Commerce’, “To Shape & Improve The AI-Driven Commerce Experience”
Inside Selena Gomez’s Purpose-Driven Beauty Empire: Rare Beauty CPO Goes Beyond Gloss At Vogue Codes
TBWA Investigates Child-Free Pet Parents Trend
Carrie’s Bickmore’s Big 5 Marathon Mission Raises Over $1.1 Million
Register Lost your password?