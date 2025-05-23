Melbourne Celebrates The Unique Vibe ‘Only In This City Of Ours’, Via By All Means & Zenith Australia

The City of Melbourne continues to drive a strong and thriving economy with the next evolution of its ‘Only in the City’ campaign, brought to life by independent creative agency By All Means and media agency Zenith Australia.
Building on previous successes of the platform, the integrated campaign deepens its focus on harnessing civic pride and the city’s unique point of difference from other local leisure destinations: its unmistakable vibe.
A suite of films hand the mic to a mix of local icons including foodie Melissa Leong, comedian Rhys Nicholson, and musician Baker Boy, alongside city advocates such as fashion label Alpha60 and artist Patricia Piccinini. By turns, they tease out the indescribable vibe found only in the city, culminating in a tapestry of unique perspectives; proof that Melbourne’s charm reveals itself differently to everyone, in a city as layered and diverse as its people.
Striking outdoor and digital executions bring the campaign to life, using ‘city canvases’ — scans of textures and surfaces from across Melbourne. From heritage details to painted murals, these visuals reflect the city’s multi-faceted, lived-in character. Photography captures iconic Melbourne moments too, from meeting under the clocks at Flinders Street Station or scoffing a hot jam donut at Queen Victoria Market.
City of Melbourne’s head of tourism and events portfolio Councillor Mark Scott said: ‘Only in the City celebrates everything there is to love about our city – and invites visitors to experience this uniquely Melbourne vibe for themselves. Since 2022, the campaign has reached millions of people – drawing visitors to the city from near and far, and generating an economic uplift of almost $165 million.’.
By All Means Creative Partner, Ed Howley said, “Melbourne’s vibe is hard to put your finger on, and that’s what makes it so alluring. We built the campaign around that one very simple insight.”
Working with Zenith Australia, the campaign spans outdoor, social, digital display, online video, and cinema to maximise reach. The media strategy is built on the insight that people’s experiences of Melbourne’s city vibe are as unique and personal as they are.
Ruby Muller, Strategy and Planning Director at Zenith Australia, explains: “The distribution strategy reflects those ever-changing, deeply personal connections, unlocking growth by meeting audiences where they are.”
The strategic approach reinforces Melbourne as the cultural capital of Australia, showcasing the city’s unparalleled global offerings in events, hospitality, retail, arts, and creativity — a collective experience found nowhere else. These are not just attractions; they embody Melbourne’s ‘je ne sais quoi’.
Georgie Pownall, Managing Partner at By All Means, remarked “As new behavioural norms evolve, shaped by rising living pressures and the growth of suburban and online offerings, it’s important that the city’s positioning is clear on what differentiates it from all other leisure experiences, beyond just rational offerings – the vibe”.
CAMPAIGN CREDITS
City of Melbourne
Director Experience Melbourne: Louise Scott
Head of Marketing & Digital: Gabrielle Oldaker
Senior Manager Brand Strategy & Campaigns: Claire Frean
Marketing Campaign Manager: Alicia Milan
Marketing Campaign Manager: Elizabeth Wilson
Marketing Campaign Lead: Julia Paxinos
Marketing Programs Coordinator: Kaysie Ball
Marketing Programs Coordinator: Tessa Browne
By All Means
Creative Partner: Ed Howley
Creative Partner: Toby Cummings
Managing Partner: Georgina Pownall
Managing Partner: Mathew Cummings
Agency Producer: Harrison Robbins
Account Director: Kristi Kennedy
Art Director: Grace Hurley
Copywriter: Liam Ratliff
Finished Artist: Joanne Gerace
Zenith Australia
Business Director: Hannah Merrigan
Strategy and Planning Director: Ruby Muller
Account Manager: Emily Dewar
Whereto Research
Charles Coulton, Founding Partner
Tom Martin, Research Director
Nina Runganantchai, Research Consultant
VIDEO CREDITS
Director: Julian Lucas
Producer: Jane Liscombe
DOP: Cameron Mitchell
1AD: Jess O’Farrell
Production Manager: Max Kersley
Offline Editor: Emily Robb
Online Edit: Ryan Brett
Manimal Post Producer: Hannah Byrnand
Post Sound: Jordan Panasewych
Colour Grade: Denzil Heeger
Garffer: Dan Carr
Best: Brodie River
Camera assist: Ollie Ivin
Stylist/Makeup: Natalie Vincetich
Sound Recordist: Ben Bomiatli
Standby: Joey Hughes
STILLS CREDITS
Producer: Sam Lee (Tomboy)
Photographer: John Laurie
Retoucher: Dave Mercer
Videographer Tooth & Claw: David Ellis
Production Manager: Haidee Lorenz
Digital Operator: Nick Richards / Ash Ludkin
Lighting Tech: Alex Pomnikow / Edgar Chudoba / Jake Nemirovsky
Lighting Assistant: Stephanie Duncan / Sam Davis
1st AC Freelance: Shannon Madden
Prop & Wardrobe Stylist: Mia Romero
Styling Assistant: Hanna Rowell
Hair & Makeup Artist: Danni McDowell
Hair & Makeup Assistant: Tayla Alexander