Meeting ‘IRL’: Human Connection Plays A Critical Role In Adtech
In this guest post, James Young (main photo), the Australian managing director of Magnite, says a return to the office and industry events reaffirms the value of face-to-face connections despite our tech-obsessed world…
During the COVID-19 pandemic, our industry adapted to find ways to innovate and connect remotely. A large number of people’s jobs suddenly became ‘pants optional.’ Virtual work renders many benefits, but it comes at the expense of the relationships between clients, colleagues and businesses across our industry. As we adjust to the new normal of hybrid work, we have the opportunity to reinvest in human connections to drive greater cohesion and collaboration.
Here’s why in-person meetings are critical to cultivating the relationships that build our industry.
In-person meetings convey value to clients
In-person meetings are key to sharing insights and ROI with clients. Meetups for quarterly business reviews or ‘lunch and learns’ help businesses convey their value in an interpersonal way. Such meetings also give clients the chance to ask follow-up questions and for companies to more fully understand their clients’ goals so they can truly move the needle.
For us at Magnite, our quarterly business reviews (QBRs) are a way to celebrate the wins, identify the areas of opportunity and ensure clients feel attached to what we are working on for them. For the last two years, not having the ability to do this in person has shown the need for in-person meetings. Relationships are much stronger when done in person. It’s tough to host a post QBR lunch over video chat.
Furthermore, an innate sense of trust, commitment and intangible value comes with taking the time to sit down with someone face-to-face. That trust cuts both ways, making for stronger relationships. In fact, 84 per cent of executives say they prefer in-person meetings for building more meaningful business connections.
Meeting face-to-face also helps businesses shape their plans, so initiatives are driven by demand. Feedback loops help companies build relevant products and tools and move clients’ businesses forward. After all, great work isn’t conceived in a vacuum.
In-person meetups also help to convert business deals and expedite action. Research shows that requests are 34 per cent more effective in person than those sent via email.
Meeting in person makes it easier to build relationships with teammates
Remote work is great. Working in your trackies feels wonderful. You get a lot of autonomy but working in a common space (even though you have to wear pants) enables us to share knowledge in real-time within our team, which is crucial in a fast-moving industry that’s highly innovative.
Decentralised teams have made it more difficult to onboard new talent and foster career development. For those looking to grow within a company, navigating a professional track is more challenging from behind screens. Connecting as a team in person is helpful: mentors can more easily meet with junior team members to guide them.
Perhaps most importantly, in-person work builds company culture, which is intrinsic to a company’s mission. For example, at Magnite, ‘empowering others’ is one of our core values. A return to the office facilitates a freer exchange of ideas across titles or departments, empowering all employees to collaborate and contribute. Such a free flow of information is vital to our business success.
Face-to-face collaboration directs the industry toward common goals
Adtech is an industry of moving parts, and there are endless examples of how greater collaboration across the ecosystem increases consensus and improves standards for all.
For example, Prebid.org was conceived on the principle that industry stakeholders should collaborate to have more transparency and control over their programmatic pipes. It has evolved into a thriving community that provides cutting-edge solutions for header bidding, programmatic video, identity and beyond. A universal mind can produce ever-evolving solutions to the benefit of all.
Ultimately, adtech hinges upon a series of working relationships — spanning from brands to engaged audiences. Technology is the enabler of these critical connections, but it is the people behind the technology and the relationships between these people that truly keep our industry moving.
Remote work isn’t going anywhere. It’s become second nature to everyone but making an effort to connect in person, when possible, can unlock greater productivity and collaboration for our industry.
Please login with linkedin to commentJames young magnite
Latest News
Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for […]
Adelaide Marketing Agency Refuel Creative Launches Into The US Market
Refuel Creative, a growing Adelaide marketing agency, is entering the United States market with the launch of a new US subsidiary.
New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill
More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.
WA’s Own ‘Perthsecco’ Wins National Nova Award
An integrated campaign developed in partnership with Nova, Carat and Crown has won the Nova National Campaign of the Quarter.
Thrive PR Launches Perth Office, Announces New Queensland Hires
Thrive PR announces new Perth office and hires, leaving reception's Persian awash with Veuve and tears.
Adidas’ Gloriously Fleshy & Booby Campaign Gets Axed By UK Watchdog
Often think the wowsers and the bores are winning? Confirm it with news of this boob ad ban.
Google I/O 2022 Conference Introduces A Number Of Cool New Tech Stuff That You’ll Want To Own
Google unveils a raft of cool stuff at its annual conference. Still no news on teleporting or de-freezing Walt Disney.
Gucci Will Pay Travel Costs If US Staff Have To Travel For Abortions
French fashion house the latest brand to shine a light on the current stupidity in the States.
Man Of Many Appoints Simon Fitzgerald As Agency Sales Lead
Why does B&T envisage the Man Of Many office smells of a heady mix of Brut cologne, burnt sausages and spew?
Magnum Proves Classics Can Be Remade With Remix Of One Of Kylie Minogue’s Biggest Bangers
This Kylie mix-up had B&T staff dancing on our desks. We've got three sprained ankles, two concussions & a broken leg.
Alliance Outdoor Media Group Launches To Challenge Existing OOH Giants
The next job in store for the Alliance is to save a princess and destroy the Death Star.
“What A Load Of Shiitake!” Telco Campaign Banned By Watchdog For Replacing Expletives With Vegetables
Are you really, really, really easily offended? Well, get set to have flushed cheeks at these witty & now banned ads.
Aussie Comic Spills The Tea On The NSFW Joke That Got Her Fired From Today Extra
Morning TV's not all informercials for stairmasters and carpet shampoo, as this bawdy indiscretion attests.
Dior And Infobip Partner For Industry First WhatsApp Campaign
Just make sure to not mix up the campaign with messages you got from a Nigerian prince asking for your bank details.
Design Business Re Lands Remi Couzelas As Group Head Of Optus.
As group head of Optus, Remi joins the other heads to form a massive Hydra-esque monster to terrorise the city.
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Final Showdown Between ScoMo & Albo Pulls In 527,000 Viewers
Give viewers the debate they want! Albo & ScoMo in a MasterChef bake-off of Heston Blumenthal's seven-tier mud cake.
A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]
Swatch & Tissot Watches Appoints Comms Agency iD Collective
iD Collective now can't be a minute late for client meetings after nabbing Swatch & Tissot Watches.
Taboola Signs Three-Year Exclusive Deal With PMC To Drive Ecommerce
No, Taboola isn't something you can add to a lunchtime sandwich to make it more tasty and unique.
Aglet To Release A Pair Of Real-World Sneakers That Can Also Be Worn Digitally As NFTs
Much like "unvaxxed semen is the new crypto", here's a headline that would've made absolutely no sense two years ago.
IMAA Says Indie Agencies Being Locked Out Of NSW Government Tender Process
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia is rightly pissed this morning. Issuing this "we're pissed" press release.
It’s A Candidate Market in Adland! So Is Now The Time To Make Your Move?
Does your current enthusiasm for your job rank alongside a pap smear or prostate exam? Polish the resume on this news.
Wearable Tech Brand WHOOP Launches First Aussie Campaign Via Spark Foundry
Skipping the gym, eating crap and racking up BWS on the Visa card? Let wearable tech be your scolding better half.
Dentsu’s Creative Nabs The Hallway’s Tim Mottau As Strategy Partner
Judging by that steep flight of stairs in this press photo, let's hope no one had been liquid lunching beforehand.
Scomo Vs Albo! Betting Brand Rivalry Joins Election Fight With Boxing Game Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
If there was an actual fight between ScoMo and Albo we'd tip the PM. Namely for his prosperity to cheat & play dirty.
Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]
Foxtel Media Promotes Erin Zillman To Head Of Marketing & Comms
Big developments at Foxtel Media's comms and marketing team this morning. Not withstanding the new office pouffe.
Foxtel Group & Sony Pictures Announce Multi-Year Content Deal
Work with shameless Gen Ys who've never seen Seinfeld & therefore don't get your jokes? Direct them here & pronto.
Nine’s Big Ideas Store: Roxy Jacenko And Other Influencers Are Critical To Brands, And They Aren’t Going Anywhere
There's plenty of influencers trying to make a name for themselves out there, and brands want to know which are best.
Orizontas Appoints Sally Loane To Advisory Board
Loane lands the permanent position, meaning she isn't on loan from some place else.