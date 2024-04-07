Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands

Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands
Medium Rare Content Agency has announced it has joined forces with commercial sponsorship specialists PHAR Partnerships to launch a new commercial sponsorship brand, 17Hands.

17Hands combines Medium Rare Content Agency’s expertise in creating brand stories and commercialising content with PHAR’s global footprint and proven ability to maximise sponsorship opportunities.

Head of 17Hands at Medium Rare Content Agency, Chris Joy, said they are focussed on verticals that are often underutilised commercially, including the transport, leisure, retail, mobility and education sectors. “This is not just about sponsorship; it’s about transformation. We want to bring innovation and creativity to sectors that haven’t traditionally embraced sponsors. 17Hands is the bridge between untapped potential and brand opportunities,” he said.

PHAR Partnerships has been developing and implementing these new types of brand partnerships globally for the last 12 years, with examples including the Santander London Bike Hire Scheme and the HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore.

Head of 17Hands at PHAR Partnerships, Simon Hawk, said 17Hands offers rights holders new revenue streams, while brands who engage with rights holders stand to benefit from enhanced in-venue experiences, venue and product naming opportunities and themed packages.

“With 17Hands, we are encouraging businesses that are not in entertainment-focused sectors to think differently about their marketing. We are opening up a myriad of benefits and commercial opportunities in places where they never previously existed,” he said.

17Hands Foundation client Beam has 2 million registered people using its 14,000 freely available e-scooters and e-bikes across Australia and New Zealand. Sponsorships allow brands to use the Beam platform to communicate their sustainability, health and wellbeing, and carbon offset credentials.

“17Hands has enabled us to collaborate with like-minded brands, bringing a value-add to users of the Beam service, and enabling brands to connect with residents of the cities we operate in via exposure on Beam’s platform and vehicle network,” said Beam general manager (ANZ) Tom Cooper.




Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]