Mediahub Snares Linda Fagerlund From Carat

Full-service agency Mediahub has appointed renowned strategist Linda Fagerlund to the newly created role of chief strategy officer in Australia and New Zealand. She will be responsible for delivering Mediahub’s trans-Tasman strategic support for key clients and will also join Mediahub’s senior leadership team.

Fagerlund brings 15+ years of diverse strategy experience to the new role, which includes a breadth of strategy roles across media, creative agencies and publisher side, including Leo Burnett and News Corp. Most recently, she was head of brand marketing at dentsu and held CSO roles at dentsu media and Carat, and prior to that, the national head of strategy at Spark Foundry.

With a deep understanding of consumer behaviours, emerging technologies and market trends, Fagerlund will drive the full funnel comms strategy for Mediahub including content and marketing. Based in Sydney, she will also work across Mediahub’s other ANZ offices including Perth, Auckland and Christchurch, as part of its JV with Attivo Group.

Sue Squillace, CEO of Mediahub ANZ, said Fagerlund’s unique blend of strategy, product, and marcomms experience, garnered from leading integrated strategy, content, and marketing teams across both media and creative, aligns perfectly with Mediahub’s ethos of investing in top talent and maintaining its position as an industry leader.

“Strategy and innovation underpin the success of the agency, and it is essential that exceptional talent leads Mediahub’s strategic offering: someone with an outstanding commitment to drive growth and create meaningful impact in the ever-evolving media landscape,” she explained.

“Linda is one of those rare “unicorns” in strategy who can straddle media and creative strategic planning but also bring additional skills around social and content plus trade marketing and communications to the table. Her strategic expertise will be critical for deploying Mediahub’s go-to-market strategy since we reimagined the agency’s offering last year. Linda is our first significant hire due to growth since we reimagined Mediahub last year, and I could not be more delighted that she is joining our team”.

“I’m thrilled to join Mediahub’s talented team. They have a ‘best of both worlds’ offering as a boutique full-service agency, backed by the scale and deep capabilities of the IPG network, which is a strategist’s dream in accelerating great work, creativity and innovation for brands. I can’t wait to get stuck in and contribute to the agency’s continued success across Australia and New Zealand,” said Fagerlund.

Fagerlund has been recognised on several industry power lists and has won multiple awards for her strategic work. She’s a passionate advocate for DEI and has been a contributor to panel discussions as a host and speaker both internally in her organisations and within the broader industry.

Reporting directly to Sue Squillace, her appointment is effective immediately.