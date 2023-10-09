Mediahub Appointed As Media Partner For New Balance

Following a competitive pitch, global sports footwear and apparel brand, New Balance, has appointed Mediahub as its strategic media partner in Australia and New Zealand.

The appointment will see Mediahub undertake full-funnel strategy, planning and activation across all channels for New Balance.

Mediahub CEO Sue Squillace said the appointment further reinforced the strength of Mediahub and its ability to strategically partner with iconic global brands. “At the heart of our capability is data-driven strategy informed by our unique SCOUT Insights tool, which was a central part of our offer to New Balance across multiple markets,” Squillace explained.

“We’re thrilled that a leading brand like New Balance saw the benefits of our integrated model, our creative approach to media and our tools and technology platforms that allow for local, regional and global views of the consumer to enable efficiencies in planning and activation,” she concluded.

Work has commenced immediately for New Balance with the first running campaign, “Run Your Way – The only way to run, is your way” recently launched globally. Utilising Mediahub’s unique SCOUT Insights tool, the campaign is managed out of Australia and executed across Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and the UAE.

New Balance regional director Darren Tucker said: “We were impressed by Mediahub’s ability to pinpoint core elements of our audiences across so many different markets. In particular, they were able to identify New Balance Global Independents; an audience profile that we can localise to ensure we are reaching the right people, the right way, at all points on the customer journey.

“We’re excited to see this come to life and look forward to expanding our brand presence in these markets,” he concluded.

Joel Hanlon head of marketing for New Balance Australia and New Zealand added: “We are thrilled to extend our already successful partnership in North America and EMEA into Australia and New Zealand enabling New Balance to drive a consistent brand message and effectiveness across the globe in what will be a big year for us in these key markets.”

The “Run Your Way” campaign launched October 2, 2023.