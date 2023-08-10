Mediabrands Launches Internship Program For Aspiring Media Professionals

Growing Our Own’, Mediabrands’ new cross-brand internship program launched this week, providing university students with real life work experience in the media industry.

With a clear focus to increase diversity of Mediabrands’ future workforce, the program is open to students studying relevant industry degrees at a range of universities across Australia.  The inaugural 10-week program is designed to discover and mentor the next generation of media professionals and offers students a 2-day a week, educational internship to explore career opportunities in Australia’s fast paced media industry; plus will create a pipeline of high-quality entry level talent for Mediabrands.

Monique Black (pictured below), head of talent acquisition, Mediabrands said in today’s competitive job market it remains a business imperative to nurture future talent by finding new and innovative ways to showcase an exciting career in the media industry.

Black said: “We are excited to launch Growing Our Own and welcome 11 aspiring media professionals into Mediabrands’ creative ecosystem.  This program embodies our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation and preparing young and ambitious minds for the dynamic challenges of the media industry,

“Growing Our Own broadens the reach of our prospective future employee pool – across Mediabrands’ brand portfolio – which will hopefully lead to a vast improvement in the diversity of student applications, indicating the next generation of talent understand the value and strength of a career in the media industry and they are excited to be part of its future.”

The immersive program involves mentoring and guiding students through a rigorous 10-week rotational schedule across several Mediabrands’ brands and crafts.

Throughout the two-month period interns undergo comprehensive training in various crafts including account management, planning, strategy, scheduling and investment as well as specific disciplines such as programmatic, SEO, paid search and paid social, gaining valuable insight to help shape future career paths.

By completing the program, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of what it is like to work in media by participating in education sessions and ‘at the desk’ experiences observing and supporting real client campaigns, plus they will get the opportunity to attend partner presentations from iconic brands such as Tik Tok as well as TV partnerships.

The program concludes with students presenting formal pitches on pre-agreed topics, aligned with their academic requirements.

Black continued: “It is a fully immersive program and perhaps confronting at times, but we will make sure it is also fun and will hopefully highlight to our team of ‘Young Guns’ the exciting career prospects available by pursuing a career in media.

“Ultimately we hope Growing Our Own will unearth some exceptional talent from a range of different backgrounds, and we can’t wait to see who Mediabrands discovers next,” concluded Black.

The inaugural Growing Our Own internship program welcomed 6 interns in Sydney and 5 in Melbourne commencing this week through until mid-October, 2023.

