Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network

Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network.

McIlwraith said the role will see her managing client strategy and expansion, as well as shaping the company’s strategic vision to ensure continual strength and growth over the coming years.

“This is a great opportunity to be working with Steve Fagan and the team. I was really drawn to the role given Media Republic’s reputation for innovation and exemplary track record for driving excellent results,” McIlwraith said.

“I am confident Media Republic is the best-placed organisation to help clients succeed in media planning, buying and optimisation”.

“I can’t wait to work with clients – current and new – to better understand their needs and develop a comprehensive plan, powered by neuro research, that will deliver a business outcome, not just a media outcome”.

Media Republic founder Steve Fagan says the business has seen 50% growth since its opening in 2011, and having Kelly step into this new role will help boost momentum with its clients, including John Frieda, Pepperstone and Gallagher Insurance.

“Kelly brings a diverse set of qualities to this position,” Fagan said.

“With her extensive background in both agency and sales environments, she possesses essential skills that really set her apart. We are also pleased to be able to tap into her knowledge in the neuromarketing space which adds another level to her skillset”.