Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel

Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Two well-known media industry entrepreneurs have united to launch Fur Media – Australia’s first-ever pet-focused media channel.

Lead image: Michael Ryan, Corey Dawson, Saskia Parton and Nic Cann

Fur Media is the brainchild of Active Media Group founder Michael Ryan and Blobfish International CEO Nic Cann. It is set to revolutionise pet media in Australia and beyond, with rollouts already underway in the UK and New Zealand.

The business offers an extensive digital out-of-home network in high-traffic vet receptions across the country, reaching nearly 1.6 million Australian pet owners every month.

Fur Media’s network includes an innovative range of “pee-proof” screens, designed to withstand paws and tails, with a slimline fit to suit vet reception areas.

The network also boasts its own content delivery system, with Fur Media creating pet-friendly content for screens, specifically designed to reach and engage pet lovers as they attend vet facilities.

Australians have one of the highest pet ownership rates per capita in the world, owning 28.7 million pets and approximately 69 per cent of households. In addition, 75 per cent of these pet owners live in a multi-person household, and 82 per cent of pet owners are from households with incomes of $100,000 or more.

Australians also spend a lot of money on their pets – at more than $33 billion on pet services and products in 2022 with food representing 51 per cent of all expenditure, followed by veterinary services at 14 per cent*. In addition, 35 per cent of new pet owners had to upsize their car for their pet.

Fur Media is backed by decades of Australian and international industry experience, particularly across the pet food sales, advertising, and sampling space.

Fur Media co-founder Michael Ryan established and later sold Australia’s largest health club media network, Active Media Group, which is now owned by Val Morgan. Active Media Group has a multi-channel offering across TV, print, online and experiential, and reaches Fitness First and Goodlife health clubs nationwide.

A self-confessed serial entrepreneur, with several businesses under his hat, Ryan brings extensive experience in business operations, along with an intimate knowledge of the pet market across media and sales.

Ryan said Fur Media’s vision is to own pet media within the Australian market and internationally. “When we initially decided to explore the pet owner market, we were blown away by the sheer volume of customers that vet facilities across the nation have each month,” he said.

“It’s an untapped market, with prime advertising opportunities, not just for pet-related brands but many brand categories looking to tap into this valuable audience. We knew that vet offices are generally happy places – everyone is friendly and nice – and this level of engagement is a compelling proposition for advertisers”.

Co-founder Nic Cann is the founder and CEO of Blobfish International – Australia’s largest sampling company. Since its inception, Blobfish has worked alongside some of the world’s largest tech platforms including Airbnb, Uber, Ola, DoorDash, and Deliveroo, and has expanded its operations to the UK and New Zealand.

“Vets’ offices offer high dwell times with an engaged audience of pet lovers. Vets have been specifically chosen to be high volume, with a variety of audience types which appeals to a wide range of advertisers, not just the pet category. We have the ability to reach people who are in vet facilities for an average of 20 to 30 minutes – much higher than the market average. With hundreds of screens across vet receptions nationwide, and a digital database of more than one million Australian pet owners, we know Fur Media will have broad appeal for brands,” he said.

The team also includes Corey Dawson, who manages the business’s technical elements, and Saskia Parton, who brings nearly 25 years’ sales experience to Fur Media.




Please login with linkedin to comment

fur media

Latest News

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
  • Marketing

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia

TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
  • Media

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media

Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term. Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV […]

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
  • Marketing

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth

Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
  • Marketing

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project

Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
  • Media

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.