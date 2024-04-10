Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel

Two well-known media industry entrepreneurs have united to launch Fur Media – Australia’s first-ever pet-focused media channel.

Lead image: Michael Ryan, Corey Dawson, Saskia Parton and Nic Cann

Fur Media is the brainchild of Active Media Group founder Michael Ryan and Blobfish International CEO Nic Cann. It is set to revolutionise pet media in Australia and beyond, with rollouts already underway in the UK and New Zealand.

The business offers an extensive digital out-of-home network in high-traffic vet receptions across the country, reaching nearly 1.6 million Australian pet owners every month.

Fur Media’s network includes an innovative range of “pee-proof” screens, designed to withstand paws and tails, with a slimline fit to suit vet reception areas.

The network also boasts its own content delivery system, with Fur Media creating pet-friendly content for screens, specifically designed to reach and engage pet lovers as they attend vet facilities.

Australians have one of the highest pet ownership rates per capita in the world, owning 28.7 million pets and approximately 69 per cent of households. In addition, 75 per cent of these pet owners live in a multi-person household, and 82 per cent of pet owners are from households with incomes of $100,000 or more.

Australians also spend a lot of money on their pets – at more than $33 billion on pet services and products in 2022 with food representing 51 per cent of all expenditure, followed by veterinary services at 14 per cent*. In addition, 35 per cent of new pet owners had to upsize their car for their pet.

Fur Media is backed by decades of Australian and international industry experience, particularly across the pet food sales, advertising, and sampling space.

Fur Media co-founder Michael Ryan established and later sold Australia’s largest health club media network, Active Media Group, which is now owned by Val Morgan. Active Media Group has a multi-channel offering across TV, print, online and experiential, and reaches Fitness First and Goodlife health clubs nationwide.

A self-confessed serial entrepreneur, with several businesses under his hat, Ryan brings extensive experience in business operations, along with an intimate knowledge of the pet market across media and sales.

Ryan said Fur Media’s vision is to own pet media within the Australian market and internationally. “When we initially decided to explore the pet owner market, we were blown away by the sheer volume of customers that vet facilities across the nation have each month,” he said.

“It’s an untapped market, with prime advertising opportunities, not just for pet-related brands but many brand categories looking to tap into this valuable audience. We knew that vet offices are generally happy places – everyone is friendly and nice – and this level of engagement is a compelling proposition for advertisers”.

Co-founder Nic Cann is the founder and CEO of Blobfish International – Australia’s largest sampling company. Since its inception, Blobfish has worked alongside some of the world’s largest tech platforms including Airbnb, Uber, Ola, DoorDash, and Deliveroo, and has expanded its operations to the UK and New Zealand.

“Vets’ offices offer high dwell times with an engaged audience of pet lovers. Vets have been specifically chosen to be high volume, with a variety of audience types which appeals to a wide range of advertisers, not just the pet category. We have the ability to reach people who are in vet facilities for an average of 20 to 30 minutes – much higher than the market average. With hundreds of screens across vet receptions nationwide, and a digital database of more than one million Australian pet owners, we know Fur Media will have broad appeal for brands,” he said.

The team also includes Corey Dawson, who manages the business’s technical elements, and Saskia Parton, who brings nearly 25 years’ sales experience to Fur Media.