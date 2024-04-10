Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel
Two well-known media industry entrepreneurs have united to launch Fur Media – Australia’s first-ever pet-focused media channel.
Lead image: Michael Ryan, Corey Dawson, Saskia Parton and Nic Cann
Fur Media is the brainchild of Active Media Group founder Michael Ryan and Blobfish International CEO Nic Cann. It is set to revolutionise pet media in Australia and beyond, with rollouts already underway in the UK and New Zealand.
The business offers an extensive digital out-of-home network in high-traffic vet receptions across the country, reaching nearly 1.6 million Australian pet owners every month.
Fur Media’s network includes an innovative range of “pee-proof” screens, designed to withstand paws and tails, with a slimline fit to suit vet reception areas.
The network also boasts its own content delivery system, with Fur Media creating pet-friendly content for screens, specifically designed to reach and engage pet lovers as they attend vet facilities.
Australians have one of the highest pet ownership rates per capita in the world, owning 28.7 million pets and approximately 69 per cent of households. In addition, 75 per cent of these pet owners live in a multi-person household, and 82 per cent of pet owners are from households with incomes of $100,000 or more.
Australians also spend a lot of money on their pets – at more than $33 billion on pet services and products in 2022 with food representing 51 per cent of all expenditure, followed by veterinary services at 14 per cent*. In addition, 35 per cent of new pet owners had to upsize their car for their pet.
Fur Media is backed by decades of Australian and international industry experience, particularly across the pet food sales, advertising, and sampling space.
Fur Media co-founder Michael Ryan established and later sold Australia’s largest health club media network, Active Media Group, which is now owned by Val Morgan. Active Media Group has a multi-channel offering across TV, print, online and experiential, and reaches Fitness First and Goodlife health clubs nationwide.
A self-confessed serial entrepreneur, with several businesses under his hat, Ryan brings extensive experience in business operations, along with an intimate knowledge of the pet market across media and sales.
Ryan said Fur Media’s vision is to own pet media within the Australian market and internationally. “When we initially decided to explore the pet owner market, we were blown away by the sheer volume of customers that vet facilities across the nation have each month,” he said.
“It’s an untapped market, with prime advertising opportunities, not just for pet-related brands but many brand categories looking to tap into this valuable audience. We knew that vet offices are generally happy places – everyone is friendly and nice – and this level of engagement is a compelling proposition for advertisers”.
Co-founder Nic Cann is the founder and CEO of Blobfish International – Australia’s largest sampling company. Since its inception, Blobfish has worked alongside some of the world’s largest tech platforms including Airbnb, Uber, Ola, DoorDash, and Deliveroo, and has expanded its operations to the UK and New Zealand.
“Vets’ offices offer high dwell times with an engaged audience of pet lovers. Vets have been specifically chosen to be high volume, with a variety of audience types which appeals to a wide range of advertisers, not just the pet category. We have the ability to reach people who are in vet facilities for an average of 20 to 30 minutes – much higher than the market average. With hundreds of screens across vet receptions nationwide, and a digital database of more than one million Australian pet owners, we know Fur Media will have broad appeal for brands,” he said.
The team also includes Corey Dawson, who manages the business’s technical elements, and Saskia Parton, who brings nearly 25 years’ sales experience to Fur Media.
Please login with linkedin to commentfur media
Latest News
Tom Fogden Appointed Editor Of B&T, Team Grows Like A Virus
If you think this piece is a little self-indulgent and prone to gilding the lily, trust your instincts.
‘They Totally Misunderstand Aussie Viewing Public’ – Seven, Nine And Paramount 10 Slam Proposed Anti-Siphoning And Prominence Reforms
B&T is lobbying for the Premier League to take over the Commonwealth Games rather shaky spot on the anti-siphoning list.
Midnight Health Taps Keep Left To Deliver Healthcare To The Masses
Healthcare to the masses might sound very Marx-y, but we've been assured that you'll still need to pay for the service.
Sobering Stuff: Alcohol Marketing Body Puts Booze Brands On Ice
We expect a stiff drink calmed the fury of these marketing teams.
Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]
Interbrand Australia & Unyoked Partner To Explore Relationship Between Creativity And Working In Nature
Interbrand Australia and Unyoked, a nature company offering remote cabin stays, have unveiled a report called The Nature of Creativity, that seeks to answer the question: Can spending time in nature and disconnecting from the normal ways of working have an impact on our originality and creative output? To put the question to test and […]
TV Ratings (09/04/2024): A Cow Invades Team Gordon As Food Stars Embark On Ambitious Task
We'd recommend the Cadbury team to take a look at last night's Ramsay spectacular, if only to learn what not to do.
Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term. Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV […]
Mentally Healthy 2024 Survey To Provide Insights Into Psychological Safety & Mental Health In Industry Workplace
The survey wants everyone to have their say about mental health in the workplace, not just complain about their boss.
Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]
Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]
Genero Appoints Chris Dodson As ANZ Managing Director
Dodson gets the top job at Genero, says he dreads explaining the business to his parents.
Get In Quick Before Free Cannes In Cairns Extras Fill Up!
Can't make the French Riviera this year? Be there in spirit with a glass of rosé and linen trousers in Cairns!
EssenceMediacom’s Nick Thomas Joins Former GroupM Colleague Willie Pang At Amazon
"We're getting the band back together!" shouted Thomas as he sashayed out of the GroupM office.
“Christ Has Been Reduced To A Potato Chip”: Catholics Slam ‘Blasphemous’ Italian Chip Ad
"We're having absolutely nun of that!" said the Pope. Maybe.
Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign
Thought your dating life was dead? Turns out your not alone.
Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]
Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators Offering Learning & Networking For Creator Economy Folk
Want to learn whether to use TikTok or Reels? Head to the south of France this June!
Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway
For what it's worth, B&T's never sold any feet pics — though mainly because of our hideous ingrowing nail.
Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief
Special picks up new payroll business. Finance team already said to be dreading having to learn new system.
WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting
If you get stuck on a bad date this weekend, go deep on the details of this story to send your partner scarpering.
Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]
Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership
Velocity's giving its Frequent Flyer points system wings with this new partnership.
St John WA & RSC Remind Aussies That Anyone Can Save A Life In Powerful Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe
303 MullenLowe delivering powerful road safety work here.
JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices
In shocking news, people who drive electric cars care about the planet.
From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations
Thought experiential activations were all about getting clients tanked up on mid-strength beer? Think again.
The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday
We'd love to tell you that this will be the end of this tawdry saga. Though we can't see it happening.
Racism, Homophobia & Apathy: The Sports Stars Ruining Their Own Reputations & How Sponsors Can Respond
Should brands pin their reputation on perfidious sports stars? Probably not, but they do fill column inches.
Pine O Cleen Renews ‘Cleening Up’ Disaster Recovery Partnership With Australian Red Cross
Pine O Cleen doing god's work here, in order to alleviate the effects of god's work.
OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.
The Wiggles Premiere New Educational Series On YouTube
If you see B&T staff glued to our computers for the first time in years, you'll know why.
TV Ratings (08/04/2024): MAFS Finale Does The Numbers For Nine
Seven & Ten breathe sigh of relief as MAFS finally ends while Daily Mail staffers scratch their heads for stories.
Will Google Charging For Search Transform The Internet As We Know It? Probably Not
As Google mulls charging for search, B&T mulls charging for copy-and-pasted press releases.
How Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian Built The Brand To Global #1
If Alan Joyce ever wanted to know where he went wrong, Delta's Ed Bastian might be a good place to start.
Dentsu’s Daniella Kenney Appointed Head Of Programmatic At Foxtel Media
Kenney gets new gig at Foxtel Media. Denies she's only in it for free sporting tickets.
Donald Trump Takes The Prize For Biggest WTF Moment As B&T Wraps The Best (And Weirdest) Of The Lunar Eclipse Campaigns
We were waiting for Peter Dutton to issue a similar lunar eclipse campaign but sadly he hasn't obliged.