Meaghan Scurr Joins QMS As Group Business Director, City Of Sydney

QMS has appointed Meaghan Scurr (nee Spencer) to the new role of group business director, City of Sydney, effective immediately.

Reporting to QMS City of Sydney GM, Olivia Gotch, Scurr will lead the sales team of specialist account managers and coordinators focused on servicing all NSW-based agency and clients across its market-leading City of Sydney digital street furniture portfolio.

Scurr joins QMS from oOh!media, where she was a group sales leader for five years, winning the Outdoor Media Association’s National and NSW Rising Star awards in 2022. Before that role, she was a trading manager at OMD Sydney.

Gotch said: “I’m delighted to welcome Meaghan to the City of Sydney team. She is a real talent, with great people leadership skills, strong connections across the market, and a strong passion for digital out of home.

“Her appointment reflects the importance QMS places on our premium, digital City of Sydney network, which continues to be the benchmark for street furniture globally.

“We have ambitious plans for the continued growth of the QMS City of Sydney network in 2025 and it’s great to have Meaghan on board to assist us in driving this momentum in the key Sydney market,” she said.

Scurr said: “I am thrilled to be joining QMS and to be a part of the City of Sydney team. With a product offering that covers Sydney’s most coveted suburbs and the ability to reach 2.6 million people from across all of Sydney, I can’t wait to help our clients realise the unparalleled impact and influence of this network together with the team.”