AdvertisingNewsletter

Meaghan Scurr Joins QMS As Group Business Director, City Of Sydney

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Meaghan Scurr
Meaghan Scurr

QMS has appointed Meaghan Scurr (nee Spencer) to the new role of group business director, City of Sydney, effective immediately.

Reporting to QMS City of Sydney GM, Olivia Gotch, Scurr will lead the sales team of specialist account managers and coordinators focused on servicing all NSW-based agency and clients across its market-leading City of Sydney digital street furniture portfolio.

Scurr joins QMS from oOh!media, where she was a group sales leader for five years, winning the Outdoor Media Association’s National and NSW Rising Star awards in 2022. Before that role, she was a trading manager at OMD Sydney.

Gotch said: “I’m delighted to welcome Meaghan to the City of Sydney team. She is a real talent, with great people leadership skills, strong connections across the market, and a strong passion for digital out of home.

“Her appointment reflects the importance QMS places on our premium, digital City of Sydney network, which continues to be the benchmark for street furniture globally.

“We have ambitious plans for the continued growth of the QMS City of Sydney network in 2025 and it’s great to have Meaghan on board to assist us in driving this momentum in the key Sydney market,” she said.

Scurr said: “I am thrilled to be joining QMS and to be a part of the City of Sydney team. With a product offering that covers Sydney’s most coveted suburbs and the ability to reach 2.6 million people from across all of Sydney, I can’t wait to help our clients realise the unparalleled impact and influence of this network together with the team.”

Related posts:

  1. Michael Whiteside Joins QMS As National Sales Director
  2. Clemenger BBDO Makes Four Senior Strategy Hires
  3. Wrapping Up 25 Moments From 25 Years Of The MFA Awards
  4. AKQA & MediaWorks Launch rova.nz As On-Demand Entertainment Hub
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Zenith
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: DDB
TV Ratings (17/09/2024): My Kitchen Rules Contestants Slammed For Serving ‘Wet Cardboard’ As The Block Wins Tuesday 
AKQA & MediaWorks Launch rova.nz As On-Demand Entertainment Hub
Register Lost your password?