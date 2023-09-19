Nicole McInnes Tackles Australia’s Obesity Crisis As Digital Wellness’s New Managing Director

Digital Wellness, the company behind digital weight loss solutions, the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet and Mayo Clinic Diet, has today announced the appointment of Nicole McInnes as its Australian managing director.

A background in developing high performance teams has seen McInnes lead companies such as Dell, AAPT, Amex, Pandora Music, WooliesX, eHarmony, and most recently, WW (formerly Weight Watchers), towards transformative growth and financial success.

The announcement comes not long after Digital Wellness’ recent appointment of Dr Andrew Rochford as its medical director.

Working closely with US-based founder and CEO (and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Chairman and co-owner), Scott Penn, McInnes will head up the Sydney-headquartered team as it continues to leverage one of the world’s most scientifically published weight management platforms to positively impact Australia’s health.

Penn highlighted McInnes’ invaluable contribution at this critical time for Digital Wellness.

“With Digital Wellness recently marking 16 years in business and showing exponential growth in the US, it was important we had a strong Australia-based managing director to continue our phenomenal growth story in Australia.

“The ever-increasing national waistline is finally being taken seriously by the government, with digital health solutions being recognised as critical to addressing the obesity and chronic disease crisis. We want to ensure that every single Australian has access to the scientifically backed health solutions and education they need, through trusted digital channels that work for them, and their lifestyles.

“My family managed Weight Watchers in Australia for over 20 years, so it’s certainly a full circle moment to now have Nicole onboard as we embark on our biggest challenge yet,” said Penn.

Digital Wellness has invested over $20 million into building its digital infrastructure and platform, which in recent years has included the addition of an AI weight loss coach to help users engage with its platform better.

Through its partnerships with CSIRO and Mayo Clinic, Digital Wellness also invests heavily into diet and nutrition research which underpins the development of its programmes. Digital Wellness is also partner to 22 of the 28 health funds in Australia.

McInnes said: “I am thrilled to be stepping into the managing director role of this dynamic health and wellness leader at such a pivotal time. It is a privilege to be leading a business that solely exists to help Australians literally gain more years of life.

“To date, over 500,000 Australians have lost weight with the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet online program, experiencing a significant improvement in their health and wellbeing. I am looking forward to working with Government, and health insurers and providers to further strengthen the CSIRO Total Wellbeing experience. It is my personal goal to have all Australians understand the basics of a healthy diet and how to sustain a lifestyle that ensures optimal health for them into the future.