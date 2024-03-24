McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Last night’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may have finally revealed the celebrities heading into camp, but it’s just the start of the top brands you’ll see in season 10 of this fun, family-friendly, heart-warming, hideous and hilarious show.

Ever since the announcement that beloved wildlife warrior Robert Irwin would join Jungle Queen Julia Morris in South Africa as the co-host with the most, the market has had jungle fever, with a frenzied flock of top brands clamouring to partner on premium integrated brand opportunities.

Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia, said: “Our new hosting partnership with Robert and Julia has certainly piqued the market’s interest with an unprecedented level of positive feedback”.

“This season, we’re going to harness the incredible star power of Australia’s newest ‘It’ couple, with Robert and Julia collaborating on integrated brand content in unique and entertaining ways”.

“We’re very excited to welcome our valued existing partners back to the jungle as well as a suite of new brands who are thrilled to work with us and take content integrations to the next level”.

Tamar Hovagimian, head of integration & partnerships, Paramount Australia, said: “We’re going to raise the bar for brand integrations this season with an emphasis on entertainment and innovation that will bring our partner brands to life in creative, authentic and impactful ways.

“We’re continuing to focus on broadcast innovation this season with the launch of our very first scan ID, plus exciting digital extensions including a content series, opportunities for voting partnerships, as well as market-leading digital ad products”.

“And we know that layering premium show integrations with our top tier ad products delivers even bigger results because we have the research to prove it”.

The six-year Science of Sponsorship research study with the Marketing Scientist Group showed that the layered effect of fully integrated sponsorship, including billboards, a bespoke TVC and in-program integration, lifted unprompted recall 167% more than a standard TVC alone. In addition, results showed an 8% lift in brand awareness, 14% lift in brand consideration and a 56% lift in purchase intent.

Our partners cannot wait to showcase their brands in fun, entertaining and engaging ways, so get ready to see Ahm Health Insurance, Bedshed, Mahindra, McDonald’s, Nature’s Own, Surf, and more, swinging through the jungle this season.

Luke Clarke, general manager of operations and marketing at Bedshed, said: “Our five-year partnership with I’m A Celebrity is truly aligned with our brand and personality, leaning into fun and enthusiasm, that we’re sure the new host pairing will take to new heights for audiences. We loved working with the team on creative and seamless brand integrations in the show with maximum impact. They continue to exceed our expectations”.

Sachin Arolkar, head international operations, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra ltd., said, “Mahindra is excited to support one of Australia’s most beloved and widely viewed television shows. At its core, I’m A Celebrity is about embracing fun, facing challenges, and embarking on extraordinary adventures – experiences that echo the tough and sophisticated essence of driving a Mahindra”.

Jono Carroll-Goldin, head of brand and innovation, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, said: “At Nature’s Own, we’re inspired by nature every day and help Australians support their energy, sleep, and mental wellness with our array of vitamins and supplements. The perfect synergy with the show’s celebrities who live deep in nature and battle stress, tension, and endurance, so we’re delighted with this partnership that will expand our reach and connect with a new audience in such an impactful way”.

Alexia Wan, brand manager Homecare, said: “Bringing Surf to this show is the perfect integration to remind consumers you might feel like you’re in the jungle, but your laundry doesn’t have to smell that way! Working with Paramount, Mindshare and GroupM’s Creative Futures Team has allowed us to deliver a creative concept that brings Surf’s personality to life in a memorable way, focusing on its sensorial nature, making consumers’ laundry routine a moment of joy, not drudgery”.

Keep watching I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to see these brands come to life.




Please login with linkedin to comment

I'm a celebrity get me out of here

Latest News

The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate
  • Marketing

The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate

The Growth Distillery has launched Moments That Matter: Home Retail, revealing economic and technology forces are redefining the home retail shopping dynamic, creating a unique challenge for brands. Lead image: The Growth Distillery research director, Ciel Graham This research offers marketers valuable insights into navigating changing customer behaviour as well as the knowledge to connect […]

JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has launched the Aspire, a newly designed Digital Large Format portrait sign. The first site was unveiled in the busy inner-city suburb of Pyrmont in Sydney and is part of JCDecaux’s contract with Sydney Trains, the largest Out-of-Home contract in NSW. The stunning new format, designed by internationally renowned Australian […]

Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
  • Advertising

Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin

Retail media platform Zitcha is partnering with home improvement and gardening retailer, Leroy Merlin, to launch a full digital retail media network across South Africa. The move marks Zitcha’s entry into the emerging South African retail media market. Australian-founded Zitcha has been engaged by Leroy Merlin to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including on-site, […]

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
  • Advertising

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering

Media and marketing agency Murmur-Group has announced an exclusive partnership with global Marketing Mix Modelling solutions company Aryma Labs, signalling a new era of data-driven marketing solutions in the region. Lead image: Venkat Raman (L) Dave Levett (R) The strategic alliance names Murmur the sole channel partner for Aryma Labs in Australia, New Zealand, and […]

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner
  • Marketing

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner

Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner. Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated […]