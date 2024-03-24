McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Last night’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may have finally revealed the celebrities heading into camp, but it’s just the start of the top brands you’ll see in season 10 of this fun, family-friendly, heart-warming, hideous and hilarious show.
Ever since the announcement that beloved wildlife warrior Robert Irwin would join Jungle Queen Julia Morris in South Africa as the co-host with the most, the market has had jungle fever, with a frenzied flock of top brands clamouring to partner on premium integrated brand opportunities.
Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia, said: “Our new hosting partnership with Robert and Julia has certainly piqued the market’s interest with an unprecedented level of positive feedback”.
“This season, we’re going to harness the incredible star power of Australia’s newest ‘It’ couple, with Robert and Julia collaborating on integrated brand content in unique and entertaining ways”.
“We’re very excited to welcome our valued existing partners back to the jungle as well as a suite of new brands who are thrilled to work with us and take content integrations to the next level”.
Tamar Hovagimian, head of integration & partnerships, Paramount Australia, said: “We’re going to raise the bar for brand integrations this season with an emphasis on entertainment and innovation that will bring our partner brands to life in creative, authentic and impactful ways.
“We’re continuing to focus on broadcast innovation this season with the launch of our very first scan ID, plus exciting digital extensions including a content series, opportunities for voting partnerships, as well as market-leading digital ad products”.
“And we know that layering premium show integrations with our top tier ad products delivers even bigger results because we have the research to prove it”.
The six-year Science of Sponsorship research study with the Marketing Scientist Group showed that the layered effect of fully integrated sponsorship, including billboards, a bespoke TVC and in-program integration, lifted unprompted recall 167% more than a standard TVC alone. In addition, results showed an 8% lift in brand awareness, 14% lift in brand consideration and a 56% lift in purchase intent.
Our partners cannot wait to showcase their brands in fun, entertaining and engaging ways, so get ready to see Ahm Health Insurance, Bedshed, Mahindra, McDonald’s, Nature’s Own, Surf, and more, swinging through the jungle this season.
Luke Clarke, general manager of operations and marketing at Bedshed, said: “Our five-year partnership with I’m A Celebrity is truly aligned with our brand and personality, leaning into fun and enthusiasm, that we’re sure the new host pairing will take to new heights for audiences. We loved working with the team on creative and seamless brand integrations in the show with maximum impact. They continue to exceed our expectations”.
Sachin Arolkar, head international operations, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra ltd., said, “Mahindra is excited to support one of Australia’s most beloved and widely viewed television shows. At its core, I’m A Celebrity is about embracing fun, facing challenges, and embarking on extraordinary adventures – experiences that echo the tough and sophisticated essence of driving a Mahindra”.
Jono Carroll-Goldin, head of brand and innovation, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, said: “At Nature’s Own, we’re inspired by nature every day and help Australians support their energy, sleep, and mental wellness with our array of vitamins and supplements. The perfect synergy with the show’s celebrities who live deep in nature and battle stress, tension, and endurance, so we’re delighted with this partnership that will expand our reach and connect with a new audience in such an impactful way”.
Alexia Wan, brand manager Homecare, said: “Bringing Surf to this show is the perfect integration to remind consumers you might feel like you’re in the jungle, but your laundry doesn’t have to smell that way! Working with Paramount, Mindshare and GroupM’s Creative Futures Team has allowed us to deliver a creative concept that brings Surf’s personality to life in a memorable way, focusing on its sensorial nature, making consumers’ laundry routine a moment of joy, not drudgery”.
Keep watching I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to see these brands come to life.
