McDonald’s Embeds Burgers & Nuggets Into Classic French Impressionist Paintings

In a move that’ll probably infuriate the art luvvies, McDonald’s in Greece has embedded its iconic arches and menu items into classic impressionist paintings in a new campaign.

The work of DDB Athens, the campaign is called “Meant To Be Classic” and sees burgers and nuggets embedded into the works of such masters as Edouard Manet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

It’s cheeky fun, however, we can’t see it on the walls of the Louvre anytime soon. Check out the campaign below: