McDonald’s Embeds Burgers & Nuggets Into Classic French Impressionist Paintings
In a move that’ll probably infuriate the art luvvies, McDonald’s in Greece has embedded its iconic arches and menu items into classic impressionist paintings in a new campaign.
The work of DDB Athens, the campaign is called “Meant To Be Classic” and sees burgers and nuggets embedded into the works of such masters as Edouard Manet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
It’s cheeky fun, however, we can’t see it on the walls of the Louvre anytime soon. Check out the campaign below:
Latest News
Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]
“Tasteless Hijacking!” Pete Evans Shamelessly Ties Shane Warne’s Death To His Tired Anti-Vaxx Tune
Warnie - you'll be undoubtedly missed by all, you true legend. Pete Evans - you won't be missed at all.
Report: Aussie Journos “Optimistic” About Industry’s Future
Study finds Aussie journalists are "optimistic" about the future. Still jumping to PR for the cash, however.
ARN Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Special Guests & Programs
ARN announces International Women's Day line-up. Thankfully won't be playing more Collette or Melissa Tkautz.
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]
Sefiani Unveils Raft Of Progressive New Leave & Workplace Policies
Sefiani unveils a raft of new leave & workplace policies. Stops short of declaring Warnie's birthday a public holiday.
Lord Of The Fries Appoints Communicado As Its Integrated Agency
B&T's bulging muffin tops are testament to the effectiveness of Lord Of The Fries' social media strategy.
Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]
Revealed: Do Cats Or Dogs Sell More Stuff In Ads?
The age old question answered - do cats or dogs make more effective advertisers? And it's all bad news for hedgehogs.
Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Cha Chas To 596,000 Eyeballs
The world may be going to hell in a handbasket but at least we can console ourselves with Dancing with the Stars.
“Misinformation Ecosystem”: Federal Government Wins Award For Phoney Climate Change Ad
If there's an award you DON'T want to win, it has to be this one. The Nicole Kidman Award for Bad Botox being another.
Spikes Asia Grand Prix & Special Awards Winners Announced
Did you enter the Spikes Asia Awards this year? Well, this needs a drum roll & a teary speech thanking someone's mother.
Turia Pitt Radiates Beauty On The Cover Of Gritty Pretty’s 30th Issue
There's brave, there's incredibly brave, and then there's Turia Pitt.
Zenith Report: OTC Healthcare Brands Ad Spend To Significantly Increase Over Coming Years
On the upside, report finds healthcare ad spends to increase. On the down, we're all getting sicker & addicted to pills.
Boomtown Serves Up Impressive Sales, Category Growth & A New Pasta Occasion For San Remo In Regional Australia
If COVID's done anything it's made the regions cool again, tracksuits acceptable & avoiding exotic animals in the diet.
Eleanor Pendleton On Gritty Pretty’s 30th Issue & Winning Over Advertisers
It's positively raining Gritty Pretty stories today on B&T. Well, okay, two. Anyways, you've probably had enough rain.
BlokeVote Survey Finds Coopers Pale Ale Is Australia’s Favourite Tap Beer
There are six words that make being a B&T journalist all worthwhile and they are, "There's a tab behind the bar."
AFL Launches 2022 Premiership Season With Updated Brand Campaign
Who's been pining for the start of the 2022 footy season? And not merely because the cricket season was a bit shit.
Are Media Acquires Ecommerce Business Hard To Find
Are Media make ecommerce move. Good news for Are Media, arguably bad news for shopaholics with maxed out credit cards.
WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.
NRL Unveils Season Opening Campaign “UNREAL” Via Indie Agency Emotive
The NRL kicks off this Thursday and it's looking like a LONG year for any Cowboys or Tigers supporters in the office.
Fox Sports: 66% Of Aussies Tuning In To Women’s Sport
New study finds Aussies increasingly tuning in to women's sports. Even more so if they win.
Australia Revealed In Top 10 Countries For Creative Industry Salaries
Australia ranked eighth in the world for creative salaries. And in even better news, we beat the Kiwis, too.
Russian Agencies Banned From This Year’s Cannes Lions
Russian agencies banned from this year's Cannes Lions. On the upside, your chances just increased 10 per cent.
iSelect Ramps Up The Gags With Stunt Man Spot Via Indie Agency Fenton Stephens
On the upside, this ad plays for laughs. On the downside, we have no idea what it's actually trying to advertise.
“Peak Cringe”: Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Goes Full Dag In Crypto Twitter Video
Randi proves she's the 'black sheep' of the Zuckerberg family with odd crypto ad, beating out brother Mark to the title.
Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community
In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project. The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness […]
ABC’S Q&A Gets Even More Political With Host Stan Grant Punting A Putin Supporter From The Audience!
Stan Grant confirms there's no effing about on his watch as Putin-posturing audience member cops marching orders.
Thursday TV Wrap: Celebrity Gogglebox Wins Entertainment Proving The Power Of Good Clean Fun With 571,000 Viewers
10 staff up the Harlequin in Pyrmont this afternoon after network nabs itself a win with Celebrity Gogglebox.
American Express Launches Uplifting “Express Yourself” Campaign For Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
B&T's sure the old gold Amex will be getting a stiff workout at Saturday's post-parade Mardi Gras party.