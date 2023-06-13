McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7

Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same.

Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team of experts in their field.

Ward 7 general manager Elizabeth Ritchie said, “Whilst it’s business as usual with our clients, we’re excited by our new identity evolving. Our focus, as always, is to produce effective forward-thinking work, underpinned by our key disciplines of science, strategy and creativity.”