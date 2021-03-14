M&C Saatchi Promote Sian Cook & Michael McEwan To MD Roles As Russell Hopson Departs

Sian Cook, managing partner of M&C Saatchi Sydney and MD of M&C Saatchi Melbourne, Michael McEwan, have been appointed joint managing directors of the AUNZ advertising business.

In other news, group managing director Russell Hopson is leaving the agency.

M&C Saatchi CEO, Justin Graham said the appointment of Cook and McEwan will “work in close partnership to realise the ambitions of our product and further enhance our client experience”.

L-R: Michael McEwan, Sian Cook and Justin Graham

Graham also confirmed Hopson, who has been with the group since 2017, took the decision to leave recently and added: “Russell is a passionate leader with strong relationships both internally and externally. We thank him for his commitment and contribution to the business over the last 4 years.”

Graham added: “Sian and Michael are already an integral part of our business, partnered because of a shared ambition to drive creativity across all parts of our business, and a consistent focus on helping our partners achieve incredible growth.

“Together with Cam (Blackley) and Emily (Taylor), there is no more complementary partnership to lead M&C Saatchi in this next phase of change.”

Cook joined M&C Saatchi in 2016 following 14 years at BBH London. Her considered and crafted approach to partnership has been evident in the success of the Greenhouse model, M&C Saatchi’s collaboration with Woolworths in Australia and Countdown in New Zealand. She will continue to be responsible for Greenhouse in her new role.

McEwan joined M&C Saatchi Melbourne in late 2019, after spending much of his career at Clemenger BBDO and Ogilvy. His impact on the agency has been immediate and significant, most recently winning Origin Energy, World Vision and the Victorian Government COVID-19 communications response alongside the Melbourne leadership team. McEwan, also already part of the national leadership, will divide more of his time between Sydney and Melbourne.