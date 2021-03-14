M&C Saatchi Promote Sian Cook & Michael McEwan To MD Roles As Russell Hopson Departs

M&C Saatchi Promote Sian Cook & Michael McEwan To MD Roles As Russell Hopson Departs
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sian Cook, managing partner of M&C Saatchi Sydney and MD of M&C Saatchi Melbourne, Michael McEwan, have been appointed joint managing directors of the AUNZ advertising business.

In other news, group managing director Russell Hopson is leaving the agency.

M&C Saatchi CEO, Justin Graham said the appointment of Cook and McEwan will “work in close partnership to realise the ambitions of our product and further enhance our client experience”.

L-R: Michael McEwan, Sian Cook and Justin Graham

Graham also confirmed Hopson, who has been with the group since 2017, took the decision to leave recently and added: “Russell is a passionate leader with strong relationships both internally and externally. We thank him for his commitment and contribution to the business over the last 4 years.”

Graham added: “Sian and Michael are already an integral part of our business, partnered because of a shared ambition to drive creativity across all parts of our business, and a consistent focus on helping our partners achieve incredible growth.

“Together with Cam (Blackley) and Emily (Taylor), there is no more complementary partnership to lead M&C Saatchi in this next phase of change.”

Cook joined M&C Saatchi in 2016 following 14 years at BBH London. Her considered and crafted approach to partnership has been evident in the success of the Greenhouse model, M&C Saatchi’s collaboration with Woolworths in Australia and Countdown in New Zealand. She will continue to be responsible for Greenhouse in her new role.

McEwan joined M&C Saatchi Melbourne in late 2019, after spending much of his career at Clemenger BBDO and Ogilvy. His impact on the agency has been immediate and significant, most recently winning Origin Energy, World Vision and the Victorian Government COVID-19 communications response alongside the Melbourne leadership team. McEwan, also already part of the national leadership, will divide more of his time between Sydney and Melbourne.

  

Please login with linkedin to comment

M&C Saatchi

Latest News

Cats, Beer & Ryan Reynolds! Rejoice, It’s Three Comedic Gems Today!
  • Campaigns

Cats, Beer & Ryan Reynolds! Rejoice, It’s Three Comedic Gems Today!

You don’t need telling but 12 months of COVID’s been a total ass. But if there’s one positive it’s that brands and agency ECDs have decided to take our minds off the global plague and bring humour back to ads. The phenomenon first began back in January’s Super Bowl and we’ve had a spate of […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Former Emirates SVP Alex Knigge Joins Education Perfect As CMO
  • Media

Former Emirates SVP Alex Knigge Joins Education Perfect As CMO

Emirates’ former corporate communications, marketing and brand SVP, Alex Knigge [pictured], has joined fast-growing edtech company, Education Perfect, to lead sales and marketing and to help the high-growth business expand its global footprint. Knigge joins the executive team at Education Perfect (EP) that last year saw chief executive, Alex Burke, also bring on Pureprofile’s former […]

Making Second-Party Data Work For You
  • Technology

Making Second-Party Data Work For You

Second-party data has emerged as a popular solution for advertisers since the enforcement of GDPR in 2018. And while the uses of second-party data are clear, how you acquire this data can be another question, explains smrtr’s co-founder and CTO Boris Guennewig. Second party-data might best be described as quid pro quo in the data […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sunday TV Wrap: SBS Cracks The Top Twenty While MAFS Has Best Night Yet
  • Media

Sunday TV Wrap: SBS Cracks The Top Twenty While MAFS Has Best Night Yet

With a repeat of Michael Palin In North Korea, SBS cracked into the top twenty most viewed programs after a period in the cold. The program had a viewership of 243,000. It was also a big night for MAFS, which scored 1,096,000 viewers according to OzTAM – its most successful episode of this series so far. […]

Facebook Deals With Nine And News Corp Could Be Finalised This Week
  • Technology

Facebook Deals With Nine And News Corp Could Be Finalised This Week

Facebook could soon be paying both Nine and News Corp for news content, with reports deals to be made under the News Media Bargaining code are close to being finalised. The AFR is reporting that the deal with Nine could be signed as early as this week, while News Corp is set to come on board […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Natalie Barr Makes Premiere As Sunrise Host
  • Media

Natalie Barr Makes Premiere As Sunrise Host

Barr has replaced Sam Armytage, long term host of the show, who stepped down last week. Barr was previously a new reporter on Sunrise and has worked on the program for 18 years. She is the longest-serving Sunrise employee. In a statement, she said, “Sunrise has been my work family for 18 years and while I’ve […]

Indie Agency Paykel Media Rebrands To Involved Media
  • Media

Indie Agency Paykel Media Rebrands To Involved Media

After more than two decades as one of Australia’s leading independent media agencies, Paykel Media has rebranded to Involved Media. The name change is the latest step in the evolution of the agency, which was established 22 years ago by Tony Paykel. L-R: Cameron Swan, Tony Paykel, Sarah Keith The launch of Involved Media follows […]

New Study Finds That News Platforms Deliver Superior Advertising Effectiveness And Brand Impact
  • Media

New Study Finds That News Platforms Deliver Superior Advertising Effectiveness And Brand Impact

The Benchmark Series, the largest cross-media advertising effectiveness study ever conducted in Australia, has found that national and metro news is a highly effective advertising channel based on its unique ability to encode brand memories. Advertising placed in national and metro news, in print and digital, deliver superior brand recall and purchase propensity. The Benchmark […]

Future Of Ecommerce? Peer Into The Crystal Ball With BigCommerce
  • Partner Content

Future Of Ecommerce? Peer Into The Crystal Ball With BigCommerce

A leader in ecommerce, BigCommerce is preparing to bring together thought leaders across ecommerce, along with some of the world’s largest tech providers, to peer into the future of ecommerce. With a focus on predictions for 2021, the Ecommerce 360 Virtual Summit will bring together a range of different industry insights and expertise from BigCommerce’s […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pedestrian Group Signs Deal With VICE Media Group, Will Launch Refinery29 In ANZ
  • Media

Pedestrian Group Signs Deal With VICE Media Group, Will Launch Refinery29 In ANZ

Vice Australia and Refinery29 will join Pedestrian group in a multi-year deal with Vice media group. Pedestrian group, Australia’s largest youth-focused publisher, has signed a multi-year deal with VICE Media Group, the world’s biggest independent youth media company. This is a global first for VICE. The partnership means that Pedestrian Group will be the exclusive […]

Dare Iced Coffee Launches ‘Brain Fail Tales’ Campaign, Via Hardhat
  • Advertising

Dare Iced Coffee Launches ‘Brain Fail Tales’ Campaign, Via Hardhat

When your tale’s lost the plot, a Dare fix’ll fix it! ‘Brain Fail Tales’ is the new campaign for Dare Iced Coffee from Independent creative agency, Hardhat. The series of films launched last week on social channels and will roll out over the coming month. Anne Scott, Brand Manager – Dare at Bega Dairy and […]

Nova Entertainment Launches ‘Small Change’ Financial Advice Podcast
  • Media

Nova Entertainment Launches ‘Small Change’ Financial Advice Podcast

NOVA Entertainment is launching an original podcast, which looks at the small things you can do that make a big difference to your finances, from Monday 15 March. Small Change is a twice-weekly show, with easy-to-action tips for the everyday grind on Monday, and advice to keep you in check for the weekend on Friday. […]

The Moon Stars In New Work For OnePlus From Unlisted And Finch For Mother Shanghai
  • Media

The Moon Stars In New Work For OnePlus From Unlisted And Finch For Mother Shanghai

Mother Shanghai launches its first campaign for OnePlus since being appointed by the smartphone giant. The film introduces a partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad, marking the start of a new joint legacy ahead of the launch of their newest flagship phone. Shot by filmmaker Michael Gracey, with production companies Unlisted and FINCH. Hasselblad has a […]

Petbarn Announced As Inside Retail Omni Channel Retailer Of The Year
  • Advertising

Petbarn Announced As Inside Retail Omni Channel Retailer Of The Year

Australia’s leading integrated pet care retailer, Petbarn has been announced as Inside Retail’s Omni Channel Retailer of the Year for 2021. In what was a challenging year with the unforeseen impact of COVID-19, Petbarn’s parent company Greencross, moved fast to deliver a truly omni customer experience across its extensive pet health and wellness network including Greencross Vets and pet care retail offer in Petbarn.

SBS, NITV Appoint Bernadine Lim, Marissa McDowell As Commissioning Editors
  • Media

SBS, NITV Appoint Bernadine Lim, Marissa McDowell As Commissioning Editors

SBS and National Indigenous Television (NITV) have announced the appointment of two commissioning editors. Bernadine Lim joins SBS as commissioning editor of documentaries, with Marissa McDowell joining NITV as commissioning editor. As a member of SBS’s Unscripted team, Lim will work across SBS’s slate of commissioned documentaries, championing diverse stories and exploring issues impacting contemporary […]