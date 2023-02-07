M&C Saatchi Promotes Justin Graham To Global Head Of Advertising Network

M&C Saatchi has promoted Justin Graham to a newly created global head of advertising network role

Graham’s new role will see him defining and leading a unified global advertising proposition, as well as building core capabilities within key regional hubs and helping drive the global client base.

He will continue to lead the Australia and New Zealand Group business in his role as Group CEO, alongside this new role.

The company said that Graham will be charged with “Leading a world-famous creative brand into its next exciting chapter of growth is an incredible opportunity. It’s never been a more interesting time to look at the role that technology, storytelling, and creativity can play in driving meaningful change for brands and society,” he said.

Graham will work closely with Moray MacLennan, CEO M&C Saatchi PLC, and M&C Saatchi Group chief growth officer, Wendy Dixon.

The company said that over last 18 months it had undergone significant organisational change and investment in technology to drive collaboration and connection for clients.

“Our goal is to create a frictionless global advertising network. Agile. Seamless. Borderless,” said MacLennan.

“Justin has been at the forefront of creating not only Australia’s leading creative agency, but one of the leading agencies in the world. His focus will now be on delivering on our ambition.”

Graham joined M&C Saatchi in 2014 from Droga5 with previous global roles at BBDO. He grew to lead the Australia and New Zealand business. Graham’s promotion is part of the M&C Saatchi’s Moving Forward transformation program.