M&C Saatchi Named As Headline Sponsor For The Australian Women’s Film Festival
By B&T Magazine
M&C Saatchi Group has announced its headline sponsorship of the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF). With a commitment to supporting, empowering, and celebrating female storytellers, AWFF has emerged as a beacon of change in the film industry. The festival serves as a platform created by women, for women, offering them the opportunity to showcase their exceptional talent both in front of and behind the camera.

The AWFF holds a vital role in championing gender parity within the film sector. Although progress has been made, the industry still faces significant challenges, and AWFF stands as a catalyst for continued transformation. By collaborating with potential sponsors, the festival has the unique chance to drive tangible change, fostering an environment that nurtures diverse voices and perspectives.

M&C Saatchi Group’s endorsement of AWFF aligns seamlessly with its commitment to fostering female creativity in Australia. This sponsorship paves the way for powerful female voices to flourish, offering them a platform to kickstart their careers and share their unique perspectives with the world. The collaboration serves as a testament to the Group’s dedication to driving positive change and promoting diversity in the creative industry.

“We are honored to be the headline sponsor of the Australian Women’s Film Festival,” said Justin Graham, group CEO at M&C Saatchi Group. “Our support reflects our firm belief in the power of diverse narratives and voices. We are excited to contribute to this incredible platform that empowers female filmmakers, celebrates creativity and craft and opens doors to new opportunities”

The partnership between M&C Saatchi Group and AWFF has grown since it first launched in 2020 and has evolved over the years.



M&C Saatchi The Australian Women's Film Festival

