MAXIBON Drops Epic Flavour Collaboration Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

MAXIBON Drops Epic Flavour Collaboration Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Historians will long speak of this day with reverence. Poets will pen odes. The state of Victoria will probably get another public holiday out of it. The day one of the greatest flavour combinations known to humankind collided inside arguably the greatest iced confectionery in world history – giving us the much heralded ‘PBJ BON’. (And, of course, how it was launched via an integrated campaign by SICKDOGWOLFMAN.)

How do you celebrate the coming together of two flavours that are the best of friends? Well, you do just that. But as giant, slightly strange peanut and jam jar costumes worn by pro skaters. Then you have them lock eyes in an 80s movie-esque stare-down before dropping into a bowl and smashing into each other and explosively turning into a Maxibon. I mean, there’s really no other way.

“Every now and then you get to have a day where you think to yourself, ‘is this really my job?’. For myself, and everyone else at the agency, and everyone at Push, and everyone at Peters, that was every day we worked on this campaign. Just a load of fun from start to finish,” said Jess Wheeler, creative director at SICKDOGWOLFMAN.

The integrated campaign features a series of films produced by global production house Push, supported by an OOH campaign shot by Jason Morey and digital and social media.

“We’ve had more requests to bring this flavour back than any other, so we are happy to finally say, it’s back! Bringing these two flavours together called for a creative idea that united the duo in the most Maxibon, Born Different way. And the SICKDOG team have done this in spades. I’m not sure we’ve laughed so much on set in all my life,” said Stephanie Chosich, brand manager, Maxibon.

Sharp FX handled the incredibly awesome and funny costume design, which will almost certainly appear at the Peters Christmas party later in the year.

Client: Maxibon

  • Head of Marketing: Andrea Hamori
  • Creative Lead: Damian Kelly
  • Marketing Manager: Tara Cook
  • Brand Manager: Stephanie Chosich

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

  • Business Director: Jarrick Lay
  • Creative Director: James Orr
  • Creative Director: Jess Wheeler
  • Design Director: Jake Turnbull
  • Copywriter: Tremayne Gary
  • Art Director: Leonie Duff
  • Designer: Rohan Hill
  • Account Director: Victoria Concha
  • Account Manager: Tish Wiseman
  • Agency Producer: Nick Livingston

Production Co: Push

  • Director: Jonathon Lim
  • Executive Producer: Ashleigh Parker
  • Senior Producer: Sophia de Vries
  • Producer: Cameron Davis
  • First Assistant Director: Jess Farrell
  • DOP: Daniel Dunn
  • Content Shooter: Sean Finney
  • Food Stylist: Theresa Stastny
  • Costume Designer: Sharp FX
  • Photographer: Jason Morey
  • Colourist: Daniel Stonehouse / Crayon



Please login with linkedin to comment

Maxibon SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Latest News

OMA & RSL Join Forces For ANZAC Day
  • Advertising

OMA & RSL Join Forces For ANZAC Day

ANZAC Day's a great reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Also a reminder not to be a knob during two-up.