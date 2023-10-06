Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards

    The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour.

    Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also scored a spot as a finalist in the Best Parenting Podcast category for their podcast Two Doting Dads. Joining the pair as a finalist in the category is Hamish Blake with his beloved podcast How Other Dads Dad. 

    APA multi year award winners, Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley’s Life Uncut podcast has been nominated once again, this time for the Best Sex & Relationships Podcast category. While, reality TV icon and entrepreneur Abbie Chatfield joins the shortlist for the first time ever with her podcast It’s a Lot with Abbie Chatfield.

    With the ever-growing popularity of business, finance and ‘money saving’ audio shows, a range of revered podcasts have been selected across the category of the ‘Best Business’. These acclaimed podcasts include ‘my millennial money’,  The Australian Financial Review’s The Fin, The Dive | Business News as well as She’s On The Money which has also been nominated in the categories of ‘Best Interview Podcast’ & ‘Best Commercial Campaign’ with Sharesies.

    There will also be a range of additional awards announced on the night that aren’t eligible for nominations including the Specialist, Spotlight awards, and the Podcast Champion award selected by the Australian Podcast Awards.

    Another popular award to be announced on the night is the Listener’s Choice award, which is voted for by podcast fans. Voting remains open to the public until the 18th of October, fans can easily vote by visiting the APA website.

    This year’s Podcast of The Year award will be announced at the end of the ceremony and is considered to be the highest honour of the night, in 2022 The Last Outlaws took home the award.

    Jennie Meynell, business lead, Australian Podcast Awards, said:

    “We are beyond excited to announce the shortlist for the 2023 Australian Podcast Awards. These nominees represent the best of the best across of the 30 categories within the Australian podcast industry. We look forward to announcing the winners at the upcoming award ceremony and celebrating the amazing talent and industry we are proud to be a part of.”




