Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe

Matt Holst (pictured above) has been appointed as the new director of digital experience (DX) marketing for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Most recently the director for Asia DX marketing at Adobe, Holst spent the last three years transforming marketing performance across a culturally diverse region, leading to strong business growth, significantly upscaled marketing capabilities and a close partnership with the local ecosystem. He comes with over 25 years of experience, with the last 12 years as a director running multiple marketing functions across Adobe and Dell. Holst is equally passionate about building teams and mentoring the people he works with.

Holst will report to Duncan Egan, Adobe’s Vice President of DX Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, who is delighted to welcome Holst into his new role.

“Matt’s expertise is a cornerstone as we navigate the dynamic landscape of the ANZ market, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers. Under his leadership, we are poised to forge stronger relationships in our top accounts and deliver tailored solutions that resonate on a deeper level,” said Egan.

Speaking on the appointment, Holst said, “I’m excited to take on this new role leading a high-performing team and working closely with our ANZ customers to help them achieve experience-led growth. I’m passionate about helping brands unlock the creativity, content, data and workflows required to deliver meaningful experiences and drive sustained long-term profitability.”