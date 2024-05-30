Mat Baxter! Wippa! Tinder! – Epic Cannes in Cairns Sessions Locked In!

We’re just days away from Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, and the few remaining tickets are flying out the door and it’s not surprising with the likes of Mat Baxter, radio host and 36 months co-founder Wippa joining the slate!

Lead image L-R: Kat Dopper, founder and creative consultant at Heaps Gay, Queer Agency and Summer Camp; Mat Baxter, APAC CEO, Mutinex.

Grab Your Cannes in Cairns Ticket Before It’s Too Late!

That’s right, it’s not just Lisa Wilkinson choosing the landmark industry event to make her first public appearance since the case that shook politics and media industries, but famed adman-turned-APAC CEO of Mutinex will be whipping up a crowd too.

Lisa Wilkinson AM To Join Cannes In Cairns As A Keynote Speaker

Speaking in a candid fireside chat with seasoned industry journalist and B&T‘s features and analysis editor, Arvind Hickman, the former Global CEO of Huge and US-based Global CEO of Initiative will take to the stage in the Hemingway’s Brewery content track on day two, Wednesday 5 June.

In “The Day of Deals is Doomed,” Baxter will discuss why media deals are the worst thing for the future health of marketing and agencies.

“The Cannes in Cairns content slate cannot get any hotter!” said Pippa Chambers, Cannes in Cairns content director.

“The agenda is proof in itself that you don’t need to fly 10,000 miles to soak up world-class speakers and content. To have this level and quality of content and speakers here in Australia is quite the coup — though not unexpected for Cannes in Cairns.”

Baxter is also joined by Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, the Nova FM Sydney breakfast show and co-founder of 36 Months — a bold movement that aims to raise the social media citizenship age from 13 to 16. Wippa will be joined by fellow 36 Months co-founder and CEO of Finch, Rob Galluzo, in a discussion led by Simone Gupta, co-founder of indie creative agency Supermassive.

Tinder is also returning to Cannes in Cairns, bringing in a range of speakers for another outrageous session.

This year, panellists Kat Dopper, founder and creative consultant at Heaps Gay, Queer Agency and Summer Camp; Michelle Melky, creative director at Amplify and Kristen Hardeman, country director at Tinder Australia — plus one special surprise creator — will be discussing brands, relationships and sexuality.

Off the back of the Big Tinder Wedding, a nationwide campaign to find queer couples who met on Tinder so that they could shout them a wedding, this panel — titled “Tinder Paid For My Wedding – How Brands Can Show Up in a Big Way” — will unpack how to approach queer representation and inclusivity as a brand, the value of ‘give back’ marketing, achieving multiple objectives with a single campaign, and working with creators on a year-long journey.

In the finessed “Experience Over Exposure” session, guests will hear from Will & Woody’s Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, Christina Templin, senior manager, global marketing, Fiji Airways and Lauren Joyce, ARN chief strategy and connections officer.

What do Joe Jonas shitting his pants, a 78-year-old tackle shop owner with a naughty streak and a tropical Fijian holiday have in common? They were some of the most highly engaged pieces of content from KIIS FM’s #1 drive show Will & Woody.

Join the boys along with the top marketer as they unpack their unexpected roles as influencers and how to go beyond the brief to deliver an experience of a brand.

You should be sure to also check out the “Take Some Risks as We’ll All Be Dead Soon Enough” panel too, which looks at relevance, business model threats and WTF are we doing beyond just making ads?

Moderated by Kirsty Muddle, CEO of practices and product, dentsu, and stayring Rob Galluzo CEO Finch and Yosuke Suzuki president, Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo/Seoul — the trio will pull no punches!

Grab Your Cannes in Cairns Ticket Before It’s Too Late!