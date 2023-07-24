Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting

“The strength of relationships that Forethought has with leading Australian executives was a big drawcard for me,” Tonkes commented.

“I’m particularly excited by our focus on innovation,” she continued. “I can’t wait to apply my breadth of experience combined with our strong marketing science team to guide market- leading brands in making complex and strategic decisions.”

Interim managing director Andrew Slot added, “Understanding and predicting consumer behaviour for our clients is what we do best. I’m thrilled to welcome Christina and her wealth of experience back at a time when our Australia business continues to grow, and our North American and Asia Pacific practices are also accelerating.”