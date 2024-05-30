Mark Tompkins Adds Creative Power To Enthral

Storytelling agency Enthral has bolstered its creative offering with the addition of Creative Director Mark Tompkins.

Tompkins joins the agency with more than 20 years of experience and a who’s who of agencies in Australia and London on his CV, including TBWA, DDB, Clemenger and Ogilvy.

Until now, all of Enthral’s creative work has relied on its journalistic storytelling style. Enthral managing director Cameron Smith said the decision to bring in a dedicated creative resource was driven by broadening client briefs, going beyond traditional PR and content.

“Mark has worked with some of the biggest brands across Australia and the UK on award-winning campaigns, and we’re excited to have him join the team,” Smith said.

“We’ve been looking to introduce this role into the agency for a while; however, our earned-led lens approach to creative, regardless of what channel our work plays out in, remains the heart and soul of the business; we knew a traditional creative wouldn’t be right for us until we met Mark”.

“Mark gets what makes news and can think beyond TV ads, so we know he’s the one!”

“I started freelancing with Enthral and quickly realised I wanted to make the agency my next permanent move in my career. Beyond Enthral’s impressive client list, they produce quality work that I know I will be proud to be a part of,” said Tompkins.

In addition to Mark’s appointment, Enthral has expanded its team in Melbourne and Sydney this year, with four additional PR roles.

This growth has also prompted a move into a new, bigger office in McMahons Point in Sydney.

Enthral’s current client roster includes IGA, Crown Resorts, Virgin Australia, Michael Hill, Pepsico, AGL, DrinkWise, RACV, Moose Toys, Vzug and the Yothu Yindi Foundation, among others