Mark ‘Star Wars’ Hamill Returns To Burger Chain 45 Years After It Sacked Him

Before finding global fame and the face of a billion Luke Skywalker figurines back in 1977, Star Wars superstar Mark Hamill actually worked at US burger chain Jack In The Box to supplement his acting career.

Worse, the future saviour of the galaxy was actually sacked at the time for impersonating a clown over the drive-thru mic.

But 45 years later, it appears all is forgiven, as the now 70-year-old has been invited back by Jack In The Box management to reprise his clowning about ways in a trio of new spots.

The TVCs are the work of TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles and promotes Jack’s spicy chicken strips and French toast sticks.

It’s nice, easy fun work with a wonderful touch of sentimentality. Check ’em out below: