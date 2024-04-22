Marie Claire & Volvo Partner For The Planet: Nominees For The Inaugural Marie Claire Sustainability Awards Announced

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, is proud to announce the inaugural Marie Claire Sustainability Awards in partnership with Volvo Car Australia.

The marie claire Sustainability Awards will champion businesses and products that are implementing genuine change and building a better tomorrow.

Finalists were selected across eight categories by four judges: marie claire editor Georgie Abay; sustainability expert, founder of eco-friendly business Banish and 2023 marie claire Eco Warrior of the Year, Lottie Dalziel; activist, author and change maker, Clare Press; and Thread Together founder and chair, Andie Halas.

The judges will narrow the finalists down to one winner per category, with the winners to be announced on 2 May. The winners will then be honoured at the inaugural MCSA celebration event in Sydney on 6 June.

“We are thrilled to partner with Volvo for the marie claire Sustainability Awards. When Australian brands come together to advocate for a healthier planet, consumers get with the information and capability to make sustainable choices,” said Abay.

“As part of our commitment to this cause, marie claire’s digital hub will be dedicated to the marie claire Sustainability Awards from April to June, with new editorial added regularly. The June issue and cover of marie claire will also be focused on sustainability to make sure this key message reaches as many readers as possible”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the remarkable and very important efforts of these Australian businesses. Congratulations – and thank you – to all the nominees,” she said.

“What an honour it is to be involved with this wonderful initiative. Through the introduction of these awards, marie claire strives to highlight a cohort of brands, businesses and people who are redefining business as usual within their industry, operating for purpose, people and planet. These are the visionaries, pioneers and trailblazers who strive for the greater good, pushing the boundaries and proving that impact and business

can, indeed, go hand in hand,” said Dalziel.

One of the world’s most well-known and respected car brands, Volvo is committed to making a difference to the planet and its people. As a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment, Volvo Cars’ transition towards becoming a fully electric car maker is part of its ambitious climate plan, which seeks to consistently reduce the carbon footprint over the life cycle of each car through concrete action.

“We are dedicated to simplifying our customers’ lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world,” said Volvo Car Australia managing director, Stephen Connor.

“We’re committed to rethinking sustainability in our operations, in our cars and in society. And we’re really proud to partner with marie claire to help highlight other Australian businesses who have also made a pledge to put the planet first”.

The nominees for the inaugural marie claire Sustainability Awards are:

Fashion:

Maggie Marilyn

Magpie Goose

Jam The Label

Recreate

Food and Drink:

Ugly Vodka+

Hidden Sea Wines

Hitch

Imbibe

Home and Lifestyle:

Animals In Charge

Bhumi

35MM Co

Pleasant State

Beauty, Health and Wellness:

Emma Lewisham

Lashes Of Change

Soap Aid

ReMI Beauty

Parenting:

Sande Kids

Milari

Toy Libraries Australia

Malo Baby

Travel:

Freycinet Lodge

Daintree Eco Lodge, Queensland

Karijini Eco Retreat, WA

Solgaard

Accessories:

Natalie Marie Jewellery

Local Supply

By Charlotte

Blakbird Designs

Hall of Fame:

Winner to be announced