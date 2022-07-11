Mango Communications Lands PR Role For Funlab

Mango Communications has been appointed as the PR agency of record for hospitality-driven entertainment company Funlab, following a competitive pitch process.

Mango Melbourne will work with Funlab to develop a unified communications approach for their operations in the Australian market, which encompasses eight brands including Strike (bowling), Holey Moley (mini golf), Archie Brothers Cirque Electric (arcade/games) B Lucky & Sons (games), and over 30 venues nationwide.

As part of their remit, Mango will provide media relations support for new venue launches and seasonal projects and will also manage their influencer and ambassador program. Mango Communications Aotearoa currently works with Funlab to promote their New Zealand operations.

Funlab chief marketing officer Oonagh O’Flanagan said: “We appointed Mango Communications because they are a great cultural fit for Funlab. Throughout the pitch process they not only matched our passion for creativity but showed a strategic understanding of our business goals. Mango will be integral in helping us to achieve our long-term growth targets.”

Mango Communications general manager Jessica Allison said: “There’s a natural alignment between Funlab’s track-record of delighting customers in unexpected ways, and our approach to creatively led storytelling. We can’t wait to work with this innovative Australian brand as they continue to expand their national footprint.”