Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range.

The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the local Australian market, Seiko sought the expertise of Man of Many, known for their ability to create strong, locally-focused photography and video content. The resulting campaign video, shot in breathtaking outdoor locations on Sydney’s Northern beaches, perfectly embodies the spirit of fun, adventure and the exceptional craftsmanship of Seiko’s Prospex range.

Alex Hayes, a popular action and adventure influencer, was the ideal talent to represent the Prospex range for the Australian audience. His passion for outdoor activities and engaging persona bring the campaign to life, creating a strong connection with viewers. The adventure-fuelled campaign video was published on Man of Many’s website and social media channels and it is about to be rolled out on in-store screens across the country.

This in-store feature will ensure maximum visibility for Seiko’s Prospex range, further strengthening its presence in the Australian market. Frank Arthur, Co-founder of Man of Many, shared his excitement for the project, stating, “This collaboration with Seiko has been a fantastic opportunity for our team to demonstrate our production capabilities and commitment to crafting localised content. Teaming up with the dynamic Alex Hayes allowed us to create a visually impressive campaign that we believe will capture the imagination of the Australian audience.

We can’t wait to see the video on display in stores throughout the nation.” Seiko Australia, marketing manager, Daniel Findlay, commented on the partnership: “Working with Man of Many and Alex Hayes has exceeded our expectations in terms of producing a campaign that speaks to the heart of the Australian market. Their attention to detail and dedication to high-quality production has made this campaign stand out from the crowd.

We are eager to see the in-store roll-out and anticipate a positive impact on our brand’s presence in Australia.” Man of Many Production Studio’s high-end capabilities has attracted luxury brands worldwide, working with the likes of Armani, Cupra, Valentino and Moncler to create visually stunning campaigns that captivate target audiences.