Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film.

Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre.

Over 400 guests were included in the films red carpet premier, with a dazzling showcase of luxury, the foyer featured bottles of Moët followed by thematic entrances by celebrity trainer Jono Castano and live dance performances inspired by film.

After entering the cinema, attendees were met by a special video message from director Mathew Vaughn on the silver screen before a private viewing of the new film.

“By hosting various events throughout the year, from grand spectacles like this premier to more intimate gatherings, we are tapping into this desire, fostering an engaged community, and opening up unique opportunities for brand partnerships”, said Frank Arthur, Co-Founder of Man of Many.