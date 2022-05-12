Man Of Many Appoints Simon Fitzgerald As Agency Sales Lead

Australian Men’s Lifestyle publication Man of Many has continued its expansion in digital publishing with the appointment of former Picnic Sales Director, Simon Fitzgerald as agency sales lead.

With eight years of experience working in advertising and sales, Fitzgerald brings a unique skill set – having worked at Mediacom, Carsales, and most recently at the display advertising agency, Picnic in the UK. Fitzgerald is no stranger to collaborating with premium brands, having worked with the likes of Apple, American Express, GoPro and The Volkswagen Group.

“I had a great experience in the UK, being the first sales hire at Picnic, and seeing that business grow from the ground up. But I’m glad to be home in Sydney after almost four years away, and I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Man of Many team. The brand is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m looking forward to building exciting partnerships with their premium clients,” Fitzgerald said.

Since launching in 2012, Man of Many has cemented an impressive list of clients, forming integral partnerships and completing major campaigns with brands such as Apple, JBL, IWC, TAG Heuer, Samsung, Moncler and American Express just to name a few.

The new Agency Sales Lead appointment caps off an impressive period for Man of Many, as one of the fastest-growing media companies in Australia being recognised in The Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific List for 2022 and AFR’s Fast 100 List in 2021.

Coming up to its 10th year anniversary since launch, Man of Many initiated a brand rediscovery project to better define its company purpose statement and vision, as well as articulate its business’s guiding values. The process has enabled Man of Many to be intentional about building an inclusive culture and function together as a team in working towards their common business goals.

The brand rediscovery process also led Man of Many to develop specific HR policies that better reflect its purpose and values with new and enhanced employee leave and hybrid workplace entitlements. These policies include a formal Parental Leave Policy with up to eight weeks of paid parental leave for a primary caregiver and up to three weeks for the secondary carer, paid pregnancy-related entitlements related to pregnancy-related illness or loss, formalised flexible work arrangements and WFH policies, and 2 Mental Health/Wellbeing days per calendar year for every staff member.

Co-Founder of Man of Many, Scott Purcell said “We’re extremely excited to have Simon join our team. His experience in display advertising and his passion for delivering for clients makes him a valuable asset to not only the future growth of Man of Many but for the success of the brands and agencies we partner with.”

Commenting on the new HR and Parental Leave policies, Purcell said “As our team continues to grow, we always ensure we stay true to our values – backing up everything we do with substance and consideration.”

