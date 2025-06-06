Malaysia Airlines Launches Global Campaign ‘Time For Premium Escapades’

Malaysia Airlines has launched its latest global campaign, Time for Premium Escapades, inviting travellers to elevate their journey with exclusive Business Class fares.

The campaign runs from 6 to 19 June 2025 for travel period from now until 31 May 2026 and offers access to a wide range of destinations across Asia and beyond. Travellers departing from Australia can enjoy all-in return fares starting from AUD 3,199* in Business Class to Asia and AUD 7,069* to Europe.

Enrich, the travel and lifestyle loyalty programme of Malaysia Airlines, is offering members additional 5% savings. Travellers who are not yet members can sign up for Enrich to access the exclusive discount. Designed for those seeking a comfortable, seamless journey from take-off to touchdown, the campaign offers exclusive fares to over 60 destinations.

“At Malaysia Airlines, we are proud to offer a Business Class experience that reflects our continuous commitment to providing our passengers with comfort, innovation and the signature warmth of Malaysian Hospitality. From private terminal transfers and Chef-on-Call gourmet dining to lie-flat seats and full connectivity onboard, every detail has been carefully crafted to ensure a seamless and indulgent journey for our passengers. The introduction of our A330neo aircraft —featuring our all-new Elevation seats and individual suites with privacy doors —underscores our commitment to setting new standards in premium travel. Through the ‘Time for Premium Escapades’ campaign, we invite travellers to rediscover the joy of flying, where every moment is designed to feel exceptional,” said Dersenish Aresandiran, chief commercial officer of Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group.

Travellers flying Business Class can expect a seamless experience from the moment they arrive at the airport—including fast-track services, access to Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounge and even private transfers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1) in partnership with Mercedes Benz. Comfort meets sophistication as guests can unwind in lie-flat seats, personalised service and complimentary Wi-Fi – available onboard select aircraft for all guests regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier, ensuring guests stay effortlessly connected throughout their journey.

The journey is further elevated with a range of thoughtful enhancements designed to delight every type of traveller. Passengers can savour the airline’s Best of Asia menu — a regional culinary showcase, now refreshed with new chef-curated dishes inspired by destinations across the network. Guests can also pre-select their preferred meals via Chef-on-Call for added personalisation. For added comfort on longer journeys, Business Class passengers can also enjoy premium touches such as pyjamas, while families are welcomed with child-friendly meals and activity packs for a more inclusive inflight experience on selected flights. Elegantly served and thoughtfully designed, the inflight offering reflects Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to comfort, care and the warmth of the Malaysian Hospitality.

This campaign also features affordable and rewarding journey in Economy Class, with great value across the network where travellers can enjoy all-in return fares starting from AUD 639 to Asia and from AUD 1,529 to Europe. Economy Class’ travellers can expect the same warm service and thoughtful touches on their travels.