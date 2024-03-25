Mahlab Expands To Singapore & Announces Appointment Of Former OMG Lead

Mahlab Expands To Singapore & Announces Appointment Of Former OMG Lead
Mahlab, the Sydney-headquartered business communications agency, has opened its first Southeast Asia office in Singapore.

Gus Wick (lead image), formerly from Omnicom Group, has been appointed in the newly-created role of business director, ASEAN. Operating from Mahlab’s new Singapore office, Gus will play a leading role in business development across the region.

Mahlab already delivers thought leadership, demand generation, account-based marketing and integrated communications programs for a number of tech and sustainability clients across Asia-Pacific, including Zoom, Salesforce, Slack, Kyndryl, ABB, Autodesk, Figma and FedEx, among others.

“We recognise Singapore’s pivotal position as a hub for businesses and entrepreneurs in Asia, and are excited to contribute to this dynamic business community,” said Mahlab Founder and Chair Bobbi Mahlab AM.

“With our new office and Gus’s leadership, we’re looking forward to the chance to work even more closely with our existing clients and getting to know a whole new range of businesses in Singapore and across the region”.

Mahlab CEO Cara McLeod welcomed the chance to build new relationships with businesses in Asia-Pacific. “More and more businesses want to take advantage of the opportunities across different markets in our region and having a full-time presence on the ground will help us deliver impact for our clients more effectively,” she said.

“And, of course, we’re excited to welcome Gus to the Mahlab team and can’t wait to use his experience in marketing and communications strategy to help both Mahlab and our clients across the region grow”.

“I’m excited to join the Mahlab team and for the opportunity to help write a new chapter as we formalise our presence in Singapore. Mahlab’s work is creative and effective, and I’m looking forward to building on the success the team is already having here,” said Wick about his new role as Mahlab’s business director ASEAN.




