Madonna’s Banned Pepsi Ad That Infuriated The Vatican Finally Airs After 34 Years!

An ad Madonna made for Pepsi 34 years ago has finally aired after it was initially banned way back in 1989.

In these (arguably) more enlightened times, Pepsi has dug up the old work and ran it during Tuesday night’s MTV Music Video Awards to celebrate the soft drink’s 125th birthday.

Way back in 1989 – arguably at the peak of her popularity – Madonna inked a then $US5 million sponsorship with the soft drink giant which included the banned ad.

The spot featured the singer’s mega hit at the time, “Like A Prayer”. However, the accompanying music video to the song infuriated Christians due to imagery that included burning crosses, the seduction of a saint and the singer in a skimpy dress.

Such was the outrage, the Vatican and various Christian groups even called for a worldwide boycott of Pepsi and all Pepsi subsidiaries including KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

Fearing a mega backlash, Pepsi chiefs promptly pulled the ad and immediately tore up their deal with the singer. However, the canny Madonna still managed to pocket the cash!

But it appears any hatchet has long been buried. Madonna – now 65 – taking to Instagram on Tuesday to praise the decision to dust-off the catchy spot after more than three decades.

“34 years ago I made a commercial with Pepsi to celebrate the release of my song ‘Like a Prayer’,” the singer posted. “The commercial was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scenes in the video where I was kissing a Black saint or burning crosses. So began my illustrious career as an artist refusing to compromise my artistic integrity. Thank you @pepsi for finally realising the genius of our collaboration. Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

Check out the spot with a 2023 facelift below:

At the time the ad got pulled, the ensuing press seemed to take Madonna’s career into the next stratosphere.

Madonna never apologised for the “Like a Prayer” video or expressed regret over her falling-out with Pepsi, explaining to the New York Times at the time that “art should be controversial, and that’s all there is to it”.

“Like a Prayer” was nominated for Video of the Year and the Viewers’ Choice Award at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, winning the latter; ironically, the VMAs ceremony was actually sponsored by Pepsi that year. During her Viewers’ Choice acceptance speech, Madonna joked, “I would really like to thank Pepsi for causing so much controversy.”