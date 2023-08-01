Macca’s Drops Two New Sauces And One’s…TRUFFLE!

To celebrate the Women’s World Cup, Macca’s has returned with two new limited-edition sauces including…Truffle-Flavoured Mayo!

The ‘Sauces Around the World’ range includes sauces inspired by participating countries in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The latest editions are Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Truffle Flavoured Mayo.

The Spicy Buffalo Sauce boasts vinegar and buttery flavours, with a building spice level to tingle the tastebuds. While the Truffle Flavoured Mayo features the taste of a classic Macca’s Mayo with a hint of truffle flavour, offering a delicious take on an iconic favourite.

Customers have been awaiting the second drop of Sauces Around the World since the release of the limited edition Wasabi Flavoured Mayo and Outback BBQ Sauce in July.

The Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Truffle Flavoured Mayo are available in Macca’s restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery from Wednesday 2 August, for a limited time only.

The second release of Sauces are also available at Macca’s pop-up Fry Thru restaurant, located within the FIFA Fan Festival at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, Sydney, from Wednesday 2 August.