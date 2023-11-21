LYNX Africa Celebrates G.O.A.T. Status With An Unmissable Billboard Campaign From oOh!’s POLY

In a fun and cheeky collaboration, oOh!’s creative and innovation hub, POLY, has partnered with PHD and Lynx to launch an innovative marketing campaign celebrating Lynx Africa as the “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) in the world of men’s deodorant fragrances.

G.O.A.T, an acronym for “Greatest of All Time”, represents the pinnacle of excellence and distinction. LYNX Africa embodies these qualities, standing out with confidence and unparalleled appeal.

The artwork features giant 2D G.O.A.T. lettering extensions with gold metallic spangleys – in a first to market use of the combination. Sitting high above its billboard throne and extending the G.O.A.T. bling lettering beyond the traditional border of the sites creates an eye-capturing moment for audiences that makes LYNX Africa truly unmissable.

“This bespoke solution reflects LYNX’s confidence in sparking consumer imaginations and curiosity, creating intrigue with a G.O.A.T. use of drive-by formats. As a complement to their broader media strategies, the minimalist execution exudes confidence, reinforcing why LYNX Africa is the G.O.A.T. in men’s deodorant fragrances,” said Alex Rog, strategy director at POLY.

This creative approach not only captivates audiences but also demonstrates POLY’s commitment to providing clients with innovative solutions that establish meaningful connections with their audience across their network.

“The collaboration between oOh!, POLY, PHD, and Lynx exemplifies creativity and fun. The provocative concept of the ‘G.O.A.T. of all billboards’ not only captures attention but also reinforces Lynx Africa’s positioning as Australia’s #1 male deodorant fragrance,” said John McKeon, head of personal care and beauty & wellbeing at Unilever.

Working together, PHD and oOh! strategically secured billboards in key markets, Sydney and Melbourne, to drive maximum impact and awareness of Lynx’s G.O.A.T. status across major arterials in each city.