LUXURY GROUP, KERING HAS NAMED iPROSPECT AS NEW GLOBAL MEDIA PARTNER
iProspect, a dentsu company, today announced it has been named global media partner for all Kering brands.

The pitch involved iProspect teams from around the world, including Australia, who will now pick up the Kering work in market following the global win.

As the global agency of record, iProspect will be responsible for managing all end-to-end media planning and buying, integrated across brand and performance. iProspect will also operate as a media partner across all 42 markets where Kering has a media presence, including Australia, and gradually take charge over Q1 2022.

The announcement follows a unique four-month agency review based on innovation principles and a fast-tracked process. Kering sought agility and nimbleness within the response to brief to select its future partner.

In reference to the pitch and subsequent selection, Kering appreciated; “the iProspect team’s digital and data-driven strategic vision and capabilities, its drive for innovation and creativity, along with its constant agile mindset. The Group looks forward to working with iProspect within the fully integrated dentsu network as its unique partner, empowering the combination of a global vision and strong local expertise.”

iProspect Global Brand President, Amanda Morrissey (featured image) said: “Enhancing our strong partnership with Kering is an amazing win for iProspect, one which propels our existing relationship onto a global stage. As the end-to-end agency, with the full scope of Brand & Performance Media, our passionate team looks forward to working with one of the most innovative, digital first, and data driven luxury brands in the world.”

The win builds on a year where dentsu re-launched iProspect as a new, future-focused, end-to-end global media agency.

