Luke Nguyen Returns To SBS For New Series, Luke Nguyen’s India

Acclaimed chef, author, presenter and travel enthusiast, Luke Nguyen returns to SBS for another culinary adventure, this time immersing himself in one of the most exotic places on Earth, India. Luke Nguyen’s India premieres on SBS and SBS On Demand on Thursday 5 October at 8.30pm, taking viewers on a journey of the senses through India where food, religion, and rich culture go hand in hand.

In the brand new six part series, Luke circumnavigates Southern India discovering the cuisines, sounds, and colours of this captivating region. Immersing himself in India’s spices, ancient traditions, and unique locations, Luke gets to know local cooks and chefs’, experts and loveable characters who introduce him to the wonderful world of Indian cuisine.

With breathtaking mountain backdrops to small towns, hectic cities and sacred waterways, Luke in his unique and respectful style will dive head-long into the diverse and colourful society that is India. Luke Nguyen travels through the three Southern states of India, visiting 11 stunning locations, from the bustling streets of Bangalore and a charming historic harbour town in Fort Kochi, to the tranquil paradise of the Kerala Backwaters. Along with traditional recipes, Luke cooks dishes that are the culmination of his Indian experience and Vietnamese heritage.

In each episode of Luke Nguyen’s India Luke gets the chance to experience the local cuisine of the specific region, learning classic Indian cooking techniques, such as using a tandoor oven for the first time, receiving a Fish Puttu masterclass, making an infamous Mutton Biryani in Bangalore, and celebrates the biggest event in the Hindu calendar, Diwali, while cooking up some of the event’s classic dishes.

Luke Nguyen said: “With India always being on my bucket list being given the opportunity to explore its Southern regions, I couldn’t get there quickly enough. With similarities to South East Asian ingredients, it piqued my interest even more. The discovery ahead of me, I must admit was daunting. India is entirely foreign to me, so the anticipation for everyone to go on this journey with me is personally so exciting. For the viewer, it will be an oasis for the senses. With its depth of culture, history and spicy exotic cuisines, India has left me wanting more of this inspiring sub-continent.”

SBS head of food and entertainment, Emily Griggs said: “Luke Nguyen’s India is an incredible celebration of India and the country’s unique and delicious cuisine. We are extremely excited to have Luke Nguyen back on SBS and taking us on his journey discovering India for the first time and shining a light on the beautiful traditions and cuisine of Southern India. Our SBS Food audience loves adventuring and exploring the world with Luke Nguyen, and we can’t wait to bring his exotic flavours and exploration back into homes around Australia in Luke Nguyen’s India.”

Luke Nguyen’s India is an SBS original series. It is written, directed and produced by John Hatcher and Michael Donnelly.

Luke Nguyen’s India will premiere on Thursday, 5 October at 8.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Luke Nguyen’s India will be available to stream on SBS On Demand with subtitling available in Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Korean, Vietnamese and Traditional Chinese.