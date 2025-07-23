CampaignsNewsletter

L’Oréal Launches New Kérastase Hair Care Product In DOOH Campaign Via QMS & Wavemaker

Digital outdoor media company QMS‘s in-house QUBE creative services team and media agency Wavemaker has unveiled a campaign for the global launch of L’Oréal’s new Kérastase Gloss Absolu hair care product, including the first 30-second full motion 3DOOH campaign in Australia.

The 3DOOH campaign is running on QMS’s Emporium Melbourne digital large-format billboard, which draws more than 18 million visits a year.

Kérastase has also launched new creative executions for Kérastase Gloss Absolu on QMS’s City of Sydney digital street furniture network.

“The Kérastase Gloss Absolu campaign is a powerful example of how we’re partnering with brands to push creative boundaries in digital out of home [DOOH]. Delivering Australia’s first 30-second full motion 3DOOH campaign alongside unique transparent digital panels for this launch demonstrates the potential of DOOH to create truly captivating brand moments,” QMS chief marketing officer Tennille Burt said.

“Together with L’Oréal and Wavemaker, we’ve created a campaign that not only stands proudly on the global stage creatively, but drives real audience impact for this exceptional product,” Burt added.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu joins a growing list of brands including Mazda, Stan, Patties Foods’ Four’N Twenty pies, Asahi and L’Oréal’s Garnier that have leveraged the capabilities of the Emporium Melbourne billboard, in the heart of a busy retail precinct.

Earlier this year, L’Oréal turned to the Emporium Melbourne billboard for Australia’s first programmatic high-impact 3DOOH campaign, for global beauty brand Garnier Vitamin C Daily Tinted Fluid with SPF50+.

