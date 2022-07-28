“Looks Like It’s From 15 Years Ago!” Mark Zuckerberg’s VR Video Gets Panned

Meta supremo Mark Zuckerberg has starred in a VR simulated video and everyone is now making the same jokes about how bad it was.

In the video, Zuckerberg is chatting with renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about recent deep space images taken by a NASA satellite.

But rather than the incredible imagery, the poor quality VR video was the major talking point considering Zuck’s much touted Metaverse. Check it out below:

Just two guys geeking out over space 🪐 pic.twitter.com/bI4Ghv9ldn — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) July 26, 2022

And things were soon getting roasted on Twitter.

One person penned: “I love how they keep pumping billions into it and this shit still looks like those Taiwanese news animations from fifteen years ago.”

Another added: “Good lord this looks bad, why is it only waist up? For a guy who likes selling user data for a tidy profit he really doesn’t like spending that money.”

“It never ceases to amaze me that with all the stuff you can do in VR, the best that Meta’s marketing team can come up with is ‘you can look at really high res images,'” another person penned to Twitter.

While others noted how awkward the exchanges between the two were as they tried to have their avatars interact with one another.

somehow probably less awkward than their real-life fist bump would be https://t.co/yW4KTZ5vUu pic.twitter.com/ZAhKnKzSf0 — ericbelair.eth 👺 ericbelair.pcc.eth 😻 (@ericbelair) July 27, 2022