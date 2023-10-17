Livewire Appoints New Global CEO

Livewire Appoints New Global CEO
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, has opened a new global office in London. The London office will be led by Tom Simpson (pictured above) who has been appointed Livewire’s global chief executive officer.

    Simpson will head up Livewire’s global growth and business development as the company continues to expand internationally. Leading the global business from the UK, he will oversee team development and expansion across the company globally with a presence in the UK, USA, APAC and new markets soon to be announced.

    He will oversee its vision, purpose and positioning, as well as brand and agency relationships, and product and tech development. He reports to the Board led by chairman Matt Berriman, co-founder & managing partner of RealVC (one of Livewire’s largest shareholders).

    Tom Simpson was previously non-executive chair at Totally Awesome and SVP, APAC for AdColony, the largest global in-app marketing platform. He brings 20 years’ experience in tech, growth, marketing and startups and has been a founder and angel investor across adtech, ecommerce, big data, gaming and esports. He was a Campaign Asia 40 under 40 winner and Exchangewire AdTech Personality of the Year runner-up, as well as board member for the Mobile Marketing Association APAC and an Interactive Advertising Bureau committee member.

    Simpson leads a newly expanded London team, with Jack Woodcock also appointed as head of creative strategy and John Crozier joining as general manager. Jack Woodcock joins from Twitch where he was creative strategy lead, EMEA for the past five years, while John Crozier was formerly the business development director at We Are Social.

    Simpson joins Livewire’s new executive and senior management team that includes the recent appointments of Gareth Leeding as chief strategy officer; Michelle Sheehan, chief financial officer; and Anthony Alexander as chief revenue officer.

    The newly expanded team of forty globally will solidify Livewire’s position as the leading gaming ecosystem expert and trusted gaming partner to brands and agencies.

    As Livewire moves into its next chapter, Livewire co-founders Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra will be transitioning to new senior executive roles within the business, reporting to Tom Simpson. Brad will be driving Livewire’s publisher partnerships and Indy will be heading up the in-and around game media division.

    “Now is the time for brands to get into gaming. We’re lucky enough to enjoy front row seats to a revolution — as the era of big social evolves into the play economy. I’m incredibly excited to join Livewire at this pivotal moment, and our focus is simple: building and acquiring the strategic, tech, data and creative capabilities to help marketers win in this new paradigm. But gaming isn’t about platforms, it’s about people. It’s built on human insights, ideas, community and culture; delivered at the scale of billions of engaged gaming eyeballs. And it’s how brands turbocharge growth in this next generation. I cannot wait to get started” Simpson said.

    “Marketers and agencies are beginning to catch up with consumer behaviour and media habits with gaming now the most engaged media audience of all media verticals with 37% of consumption time, realising that gaming is the next major touchpoint to reach a highly-engaged, fast-growing and diverse audience. The opportunity for brands in gaming is huge and this is proven by the fast-growth the business has achieved since its foundation two years ago. Tom’s proven track record in gaming marketing globally, and his vision for the opportunity in the space, places him as the perfect leader for the business as Livewire scales up globally to dominate this rapidly growing category” Matt Berriman, co-founder & managing partner of RealVC, said.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    livewire

    Latest News

    Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW
    • Media

    Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW

    Amazon Primeville has opened at Darling Harbour today. The interactive activation features well-known venues from some of Prime Video’s most popular series. Guests are invited to talk a walk-through, being transported into the worlds of some of their favourite Prime Video shows. Fitted out with snacks, photo ops and opportunities to win, the event is […]

    LiveRamp & Yahoo Partner To Scale Addressability Across The Ad Ecosystem
    • Advertising

    LiveRamp & Yahoo Partner To Scale Addressability Across The Ad Ecosystem

    LiveRamp, the data collaboration platform, and Yahoo today announced an expanded partnership to scale addressability and enhance reach and interoperability within the advertising ecosystem. With this partnership, publishers using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will now be able to take advantage of the cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and unlock additional addressable demand. Further, brands that […]

    IAS Launches New AI-Driven Site Detection and Avoidance Technology
    • Marketing

    IAS Launches New AI-Driven Site Detection and Avoidance Technology

    Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, has announced a new Made for Advertising (MFA) AI-driven site detection and avoidance product. The company’s MFA site technology aims to improve transparency in advertiser campaign quality, identify where spending is being allocated, and inform optimizations to minimize waste on MFA sites. […]

    Sonos and Amplify Announce SXSW Panel
    • Marketing

    Sonos and Amplify Announce SXSW Panel

    Sonos and Amplify will host a panel on 20 October 2023 at 10am at the Novotel Darling Harbour, exploring ‘Frisson: Why music gives you chills’. The panel will feature GRAMMY, Emmy® and ARIA-award winning producer Eric J Dubowsky, music psychologist Dr Solange Glasser, Sonos director of marketing for Global Growth Markets, Emma Levy and Tim Baggott, ECD at Amplify. In this session, the […]

    OMA Announces Two New Members
    • Media

    OMA Announces Two New Members

    Added pressure put on the OMA Christmas drinks' arancini balls as two new members sign on to the outdoor organisation.

    GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland
    • Marketing

    GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland

    The cost of living crisis is having widespread impact on families across the nation. Go Transit Media Group has stepped up to help feed those most in need.

    Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities
    • Marketing

    Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities

    In partnership with 10 Feet Tall, Scope Disability Services has unveiled a new campaign that shows customers reaching their full potential. Scope’s clients with disabilities and employees were engaged as actors in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the bold and ground-breaking campaign. The campaign takes on a new approach for the disability category, showcasing people […]

    AIC & IMAA Join Forces
    • Media

    AIC & IMAA Join Forces

    The IMAA continuing to push the independents' barrow. And probably push the holding company's buttons in the process.

    SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
    • Marketing

    SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers

    Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide be a divining rod to your confused brain.

    2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
    • Marketing

    2024 AWARD School Heads Announced

    AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.

    TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
    • Technology

    TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

    Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]