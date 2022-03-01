LiveRamp Collaborates With Adobe To Enable Omnichannel People-Based Targeting & Measurement

LiveRamp Collaborates With Adobe To Enable Omnichannel People-Based Targeting & Measurement
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Leading data connectivity platform LiveRamp has announced that Adobe Advertising Cloud now supports RampID across channels, including desktop display, desktop video, mobile web, mobile in-app, connected TV (CTV), native, and audio.

As a result, advertisers can unlock people-based audience targeting, frequency capping, activation of first- and third-party data, delivery reporting, access to supply-side integrations and exposure logs, and measurement support through Adobe’s Advertising Solutions Group (ASG). The integration is currently live in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and Singapore.

“The deprecation of third-party cookies and other device IDs – despite being a moving target – has been a forcing function for innovation and improvement across the advertising industry. But at LiveRamp, it’s also affirmed what we have long known to be true: people-based marketing delivers superior performance today. Full stop,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to ensuring every marketer in every corner of the world can achieve outsized business results at scale, without compromising privacy. And they can do this with the confidence of continuity: critical marketing workflows enabled by LiveRamp and Adobe Advertising Cloud work today, and will continue to work even once device IDs go away.”

Brands that buy on RampID can expect the following benefits:

  • Access untapped environments that are cookieless today, such as Safari, Edge, and Firefox
  • Increase campaign effectiveness by buying on a privacy-first, people-based identifier and reaching authenticated users within premium publisher environments
  • Maintain end-to-end control – from data ingestion to delivery – across preferred platforms and partners
  • Improve accuracy of measurement and performance
  • Build familiarity with cookieless workflows
  • Maintain addressability across audiences, channels, and regions

“As third-party cookies and other tracking frameworks become less relevant, the need for advertisers to find new, more privacy-aware ways of engaging consumers becomes increasingly urgent,” said Greg Collison, head of product for Adobe Advertising Cloud. “We are partnering with vendors like LiveRamp to give our customers the ability to explore new engagement models that are right for both their businesses, and for consumers.”

As part of this integration, advertisers will also be able to connect to authenticated audiences across publishers that support the LiveRamp Authenticated Traffic Solution, which is powered by RampID. This gives advertisers improved access to premium, high-value inventory to build the ultimate experience for their customers.

Today, LiveRamp is connected to over 70 per cent of time spent online, thanks to its expansive ATS publisher network and through direct publisher integrations. In total, more than 35 of comScore 50 publishers are live, and 11,000 domains globally have adopted ATS, including CafeMedia, Microsoft, and Tubi.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Adobe liveramp

Latest News

“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship
  • Media

“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship

Deni Todorovič is a non-binary fashion stylist, creator and activist taking the industry by a stylish storm.  In the media industry, Deni has worked as a style editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine for seven years. From there, Deni has worked as a freelance stylist, full-time content creator and creative director and has built an empire, carving out a […]

Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments
  • Advertising

Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments

Global creator company Jellysmack today announced two new appointments to its Australia and New Zealand team as the company grows its content creator stable to 24 and expands into Catalog Licensing.

Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program
  • Campaigns

Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program

Former McDonald’s CEO and rampant expansionist, Ray Kroc, once said, “The more you give of yourself, the more you receive,” as though eerily predicting the future. McDonalds Australia has today announced its launching of a national loyalty program, MyMacca’s Rewards, following successful trials in South Australia last year. As reported by news.com.au, the fast food […]

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY
  • Media

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY

Australia’s media agency market has started the new 2022 year with a bang, lifting the value of ad revenue in January by 15.4 per cent year-on-year to now be 5.1 per cent above the pre-COVID January 2019 total. And that result has further strengthened the record figures already being seen across this financial year with […]

Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires
  • Media
  • Technology

Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires

Reddit is always looking for ways to help people find more communities and make it easier to discover new content. Part of this is listening to feedback and acting on it to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone. Redditors expressed they want an easier way to explore current and new interests, so today, we […]

‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest
  • Advertising
  • Media
  • Partner Content

‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest

It’s back and it’s different! Pinterest is hosting its second annual advertiser summit on March 10th at 10 am AEDT to take you behind the curtain of what’s to come on the platform this year and how Pinterest is building a different kind of online platform. Under the theme, ‘It’s different here,’ you’ll hear about […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications
  • Media

Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications

Media group, nextmedia has purchased print and digital brands Healthy Food Guide and My Everyday Wellbeing from NZ based publisher Healthy Life Media Ltd. Healthy Food Guide magazine was launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2005 and, from 2012, nextmedia has published the Australian edition under license. Workplace wellbeing platform, My Everyday Wellbeing was […]

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
  • Advertising
  • Media

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch. After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses. […]