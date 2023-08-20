Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country

Scentre Group and Live Nation Entertainment announce a new strategic partnership. The partnership will bring live music performances to Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand.

Throughout Spring and Summer 2023, millions of customers will be connected with their favourite artists through a series of exclusive and free live in-centre events.

The Westfield and Live Nation event series will be comprised of more than 20 performances featuring local legendary acts such as Amy Shark, Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum and Stan Walker. The first event will kick off with Kate Ceberano at Westfield Doncaster on 17 September, featuring a one-hour live performance, dedicated fan Q&A, and meet and greet for customers.

Scentre Group, chief executive officer, Elliott Rusanow said: “Our strategic focus is to attract more people to our Westfield destinations – delivering new and extraordinary experiences that make people want to come and spend their time with us.

L-R- Elliott Rusanow, Greg Segal

“We know music and live entertainment have the power to bring people and communities together, which is why we’re excited to be partnering with Live Nation to offer exclusive and free live music performances at our Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re looking forward to lighting up our centres and enjoying these shows with our customers over the coming months.”

In addition to live in-centre performances, Westfield members will have the chance to win tickets and VIP experiences to their favourite Live Nation concerts. Live Nation is touring some of the hottest local and international artists including P!nk, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Blink-182 and many more.

The announcement comes as excitement for live music hits an all-time high with fan attendance currently setting records globally. Live Nation ANZ president brand & marketing Partnerships ANZ, Greg Segal said:

“We’re excited to partner with Westfield to provide customers with a new opportunity to access some of their favourite local artists, for free. The program also provides artists with rare opportunities to play in unique venues, making this partnership even more special.”

The event series marks the first phase of a long-term strategic partnership between Scentre Group and Live Nation, with more to come over the next few years.